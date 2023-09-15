Gov. DeSantis removes Miami City Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla from office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday evening signed an executive order removing Miami City Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla from office following his Thursday arrest on a host of corruption charges, including money laundering and bribery.

State law allows the governor to remove elected officials from office if they have been arrested for a felony or misdemeanor related to their duties in office.

The removal is effective immediately.

On Friday evening, City Hall officials were caught off guard by the news that the governor had suspended the commissioner, who is up for reelection in November.

City commissioners now have 10 days to decide if they will appoint a replacement or allow the November election to decide who will fill the District 1 seat.

District 1 includes Allapattah, the Health District, Spring Garden and parts of Flagami and Little Havana.

Díaz de la Portilla, who was elected to the City Commission in 2019, faces charges for one count of money laundering; three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior; one count of bribery; one count of criminal conspiracy; four counts of official misconduct; one count of campaign contributions in excess of legal limits; and two counts of failure to report a gift.

