Gov. DeSantis sending message that protests are okay, but violence is ‘unacceptable’: Florida sheriff

Polk County, Florida sheriff Grady Judd says that the Florida governor’s new anti-riot bill ‘reconfirms’ the police’s commitment to keep the community safe.

    A sweeping new study of the last crushing red tide bloom in 2018-19 suggests Tampa Bay counties should make emergency response plans and work together to clean up and offset losses.Why it matters: That red tide created mounds of rotting fish, killed dolphins and manatees, and emptied beaches and hotels across the area.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Once again, bay-area counties are preparing for what could be a devastating summer for both the environment and tourism if the red tide creeping up the coast is exacerbated by pollution from the Piney Point fertilizer plant at Port Manatee.The big picture: Leaders from eight concerned organizations spent six months studying the last big bloom and made a slew of recommendations to help the region deal with future red tides, such as:Developing response plans that prioritize onshore and offshore areas for cleanup. None of the five counties around the bay had an emergency plan; Pinellas created one after the last major event. Working together on surveillance of the Gulf and Tampa Bay — and sharing equipment and subcontractors.Working with FDEP and the governor to decide what conditions call for an emergency declaration in order to launch an early and robust response.Having quick access to a range of cleanup equipment — from flat-bottom skiffs to trash skimmers to beach rakes to dumpster bags.What's next: A meeting of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, which will bring together emergency responders and natural resource officials to discuss the study, is set for June.

    Peter Cahill says congresswoman's comments supporting protesters could lead to appeal The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin has expressed frustrations with recent comments by the Democratic US representative Maxine Waters, in which she expressed support for protesters against police brutality, saying the remarks could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned. On Saturday, Waters spoke in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police last week. The California congresswoman spoke before final arguments on Monday in the murder trial of Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes last May, resulting in Floyd's death and global protests. "I'm going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice," said Waters, who is Black. "We've got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue." Tensions are high in Minneapolis. Waters said: "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business." Of Chauvin, Waters said: "I hope we're going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don't, we cannot go away." Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, showed frustration with Waters' rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed on Monday to begin deliberations. Chauvin's defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters' comments. Cahill denied the motion but told Chauvin's attorney: "Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned." The judge also called it "disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch" for elected officials to comment on the outcome of the case. "Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent," he said. "But I don't think it has prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury. They have been told not to watch the news. I trust they are following those instructions." Earlier in the day, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives and an extremist congresswoman who champions "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" demanded action against Waters over the comments. On Sunday night the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said: "Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis – just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn't act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week." Waters, 82, a confrontational figure sometimes known as "Kerosene Maxine", made headlines last week by telling the Ohio congressman Jim Jordan to "respect the chair and shut your mouth" during a hearing with Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser. She regularly clashed with Donald Trump, angering some Democratic leaders. In 2018, Waters said people should harass Trump aides in public. Pelosi called the comments "unacceptable". The Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, went for "not American". Observers said McCarthy's most likely course of action is to seek formal censure – a move unlikely to succeed unless enough Democrats support it. From the far right of McCarthy's party, the Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene compared Waters' words to those of Trump, when he told supporters to march on Congress and overturn his election defeat, resulting in the deadly Capitol riot of 6 January. "Speaker Pelosi," she tweeted. "You impeached President Trump after you said he incited violence by saying 'march peacefully' to the Capitol. So I can expect a yes vote from you on my resolution to expel Maxine Waters for inciting violence, riots, and abusing power threatening a jury, right?" Trump did tell supporters to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard". He also said: "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country any more." In February, Greene lost committee assignments over conspiracy-laden remarks. At the weekend, she dropped plans to start an "America First Caucus" based on "Anglo-Saxon political traditions". Some Democrats want to expel Greene from Congress. That too is unlikely to succeed.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to sue his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, if he does not apologize for saying the Israeli leader's family suffers from mental illness. A spokesman for the Netanyahu family confirmed Monday that the Netanyahus' attorney sent Olmert the letter of warning in advance of a possible defamation suit. In an interview last week with Democrat TV, an Israeli news site, Olmert leveled criticism at Netanyahu and said that "what is irreparable is the mental illness of the prime minister, his wife and his son."

    The "Joe Exotic" limited series in which Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin has cast John Cameron Mitchell to play the infamous "Tiger King" himself, Variety has learned. Mitchell has been cast as Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel, the larger-than-life zoo owner in Oklahoma who loses himself in his hatred for Carole Baskin (McKinnon).

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'anti-riot' bill that grants civil immunity to drivers who hit protesters and protects police budgets from being cut

    DeSantis pushed the bill, which he signed Monday, last year in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Florida's DeSantis signs controversial law targeting 'rioters,' local police reform efforts

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law controversial "anti-riot" legislation that increases penalties for certain kinds of protests, creates a new crime called "mob intimidation," requires that people arrested at protests remain in jail until their first court appearance, threatens sanctions for local municipalities that reduce or shift funding for law enforcement, and allows businesses to sue cities and local officials if the municipalities are found to have provided inadequate law enforcement protection during protests. DeSantis, flanked by GOP officials and law enforcement officers, called the new law "strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement measure in the country." Critics called the law unconstitutional and vowed to sue Florida. "The bill will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, creating new jail beds in a mass incarceration system that is already over-bloated and on the brink of collapse," said Mikah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, and "it shields violent counter-protesters from civil liability if they injure or kill a protester or demonstrator." "Republicans love to talk about the Constitution, but they're shredding it with bills" like this, said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's lone statewide elected Democrat. "Silencing speech and blocking the vote is what communist regimes do." DeSantis said the law is necessary to prevent the kind of damage that accompanied some anti-racism protests last summer. "If you riot, if you loot, if you harm others, particularly if you harm a law enforcement officer during one of these violent assemblies, you're going to jail," he said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held up photographs of people having fun at Disney World and beaches, then warned new residents not to "register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north." He pointed to Florida's low crime rate and said people "up north" are getting killed and victimized. During a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County tells new Florida residents "Don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north."pic.twitter.com/HahFQVCVW2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 19, 2021 Overall crime dropped 12 percent in Florida in the first half of 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported in January, but murders jumped 16.2 percent and aggravated assaults rose 6.5 percent. Homicides were up in all but one Florida county, and they soared 31 percent in Miami-Dade County and 16 percent in Jacksonville, NPR reported. That's on par with national trends for 2020. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

