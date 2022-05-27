Gov. DeSantis signs bill that allows harsher penalties for out-of-county criminals

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill drafted by Treasure Coast legislators that makes it easier to penalize people convicted of burglaries outside their county of residence.

State Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, who drafted the bill, said the legislation targets so-called "pillowcase burglars" who travel through multiple counties to steal from residences.

"Specifically, here in Martin County, our residents have been fighting this phenomenon for decades," John Snyder said. "... going back into the early 2000s, the pillowcase bandits, were targeting this community."

And, he said, other counties have been dealing with similar crimes from traveling burglars.

"It's an organized crime effort when you're scoping out and preying on vulnerable, sleeping neighborhoods looking for guns and wallets," the state representative said. "It's bad behavior."

John Snyder

Addressing intercounty crime in Treasure Coast: Martin County sheriff's #WrongExit campaign gains traction against intercounty crime

Tracking crime in Treasure Coast: Treasure Coast overall crime down in 2020, but did COVID-19 factor in?

So-called "pillowcase burglars" hit Treasure Coast residences throughout the 2000s, sometimes several in a week, according to TCPalm archives.

In 2011 and 2012 alone, more than 60 such cases were investigated by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Sewall's Point and Stuart police departments, according to TCPalm archives. Law enforcement officers arrested at least 30 South Florida residents suspected of being part of a large burglary ring responsible for hitting random neighborhoods from Brevard to Palm Beach counties.

The thieves would break into a home with easy access to Interstate-95 and fill a pillowcase taken from the home with jewelry, electronics and other small valuables. They'd scout neighborhoods looking for homeowners leaving for work or houses where it appears the homeowners have been gone for an extended period of time.

Story continues

What does Rep. Snyder's bill do?

The law, signed by DeSantis earlier this month, takes effect Oct. 1. It allows prosecutors to enhance charges against people accused of committing burglaries outside their county of residence.

A similar law is already in place, but it can only be used if prosecutors can prove a suspect traveled to another county specifically to thwart law enforcement.

The new legislation slashes that requirement.

A burglar, for example, can be charged one degree higher in a prosecutor's case, which can lead to harsher sentencing. People charged under this law can also be held in jail without bond until their first appearance in court.

During the 2021 state legislative session, Snyder's bill failed to pass through the senate, but State Sen. Gayle Harrell assisted Snyder passing the legislation this most recent cycle. The Senate approved the measure 24-13 and the House voted 79-36 to pass it.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, who is Rep. John Snyder's father, said it's an additional tool to use as his deputies focus on people from outside of Martin County accused of committing crimes in the area.

The Sheriff's Office has a specialized team known as the Tact Team to arrest people from out-of-county accused of local crimes.

He said prosecutors found it impossible to use the previous law's requirement of proving a suspect committed a crime lcoally specifically to thwart law enforcement officers, but now they likely will embrace the new law in trials.

"I think it's a safe assumption that if we charge it, they'll prosecute it," the sheriff said.

'We have a little different take on criminal behavior up here'

The Treasure Coast's top prosecutor said his attorneys definitely will be using the enhancements more in court.

State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl, who oversees prosecutions in the 19th Judicial Circuit that includes the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, said it would take away the burden of proof his prosecutors need to build cases against people who have traveled to the Treasure Coast to burglarize property.

Tom Bakkedahl

Past cases "would have been predicated on a defendant telling us ... I purposely traveled up here to commit burglaries," Bakkedahl said.

The enhancement is a deterrent to people coordinating burglaries hours away from where they live, he said.

"... The penalties are going to be enhanced, which, you know, should further deter them. And they're going to need to go around the lake and go west, or go north of us," Bakkedahl said. "They're going to have to stay out of this circuit."

But it's drawn concern from Public Defender Diamond Litty.

"I’m obviously well aware of it," Litty said. "Our association tried to work with Rep. Snyder to amend the bill so that it wasn’t as harsh as it has ended up being."

She said John Snyder was receptive to her calls and took time to consider her input and that of other public defenders. Ultimately, the bill was not passed with their suggestions.

Public Defender Diamond Litty

Litty said the bill unfairly targets those who aren’t deliberately crossing county lines to commit burglaries.

"There are people who can cross a county line unintentionally that aren’t the nefarious criminals the sheriff's trying to target," Litty said.

Bakkedahl said he understands that people could cross counties within a 10-minute drive of residence in the Treasure Coast.

But, he said, prosecutors can use discretion when choosing to use the enhancements.

"If we don't think the utilization of this enhancement is appropriate in a given scenario, we won't use it," Bakkedahl said.

The state attorney said his focus with the legislation is to target people traveling much further distances into the Treasure Coast to commit burglaries.

"I think it's going to definitely be a more viable weapon for us to use to address folks coming primarily ... from South Florida, from Palm Beach, Miami, Broward." Bakkedahl said. "And I think that we have a little different take on criminal behavior up here than they do down there. They’re often shocked we’re seeking prison terms for people who come up here and steal our boat motors."

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: DeSantis signs Rep. John Snyder’s bill targeting ‘pillowcase burglars’