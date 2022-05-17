Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning protests in front of homes
Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported Monday in a securities filing that it has acquired a stake in Paramount Global after acquiring $2.6 billion in Class B shares. The SEC Form 13F filing showed that Buffett’s company acquired almost 69 million shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter, along with revealing that it also took […]
Suzie Jaworowski a former Trump administration official said Monday that she plans to file a petition for a recount of the primary race for HD 32.
Machiene Gun Kelly says his fiance Megan Fox is "very adamant — and she's not wrong — that the phone is a disease."
Putin's appearance and behavior are fuelling speculation about his health. Over the weekend, Ukrainian intelligence said he was badly ill.
The next seven days could be the most consequential stretch of the primary season -- particularly for Republicans, who have a series of Senate races coming up where President Donald Trump's endorsements are prompting worries about the types of candidates the party will put forward this year. On Tuesday, voters in Pennsylvania will sort through a wild Senate GOP race. Trump's choice of Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate has opened an unlikely lane for Kathy Barnette, a Black veteran with an inspiring personal history but a long history of controversial statements and actions -- including the revelation Monday that she marched with protestors toward the Capitol last Jan. 6.
During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”
Christopher Steele said his sources told him Putin is badly ill, which could be affecting his decision-making in Ukraine, Sky News reported.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota.
Americans can order 8 more COVID-19 test kits from the USPS, which will ship for free and come in two separate packages.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would pursue a total abortion ban in his state if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Fox NewsTwo days after a white supremacist in Buffalo shot and killed 10 people and wounded three, most of whom were Black, Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared that “All lives matter.”In his Monday night monologue, Carlson dared not mention the Great Replacement Theory, though he has spoken about it several times before—and the Buffalo shooter’s screed indicates he was inspired by it. (The conspiracy theory asserts that liberal politicians are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySEOUL—The spread of COVID-19 in North Korea is not all bad news for leader Kim Jong Un. By locking down the entire country, he can assert the power of his regime as never before. He has the authority to arrest anyone perceived to have broken the rules for any reason, whether in quest of food or the need to see a friend or to look for medicine.He can also blame the scourge on a network of health officials. Their survival is now in jeopard
Calling the Buffalo shooting a 'false flag operation' earned Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers an ethics investigation. Pity it didn't earn her an expulsion.
A couple of royal wannabes.
Bezos lambasted the White House for pushing a plan he said would worsen inflation. He added that Manchin "saved them from themselves."
DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 22:10 The leader of the Crimean Tatar people and people's deputy Mustafa Dzhemiliev said that it has been possible to help Ukrainian activists who are being forcibly removed to occupied Crimea return to Ukraine thanks to the corruption of Russian security forces.
Karine Jean-Pierre held the first briefing as White House Press Secretary today. “I am a black gay immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” Jean-Pierre said at the press briefing today. Jean-Pierre fielded questions related to the present government from the reporters in the room.
President Emmanuel Macron has spent 20 hours on the phone with President Vladimir Putin since early February, according to an AFP tally.
Ken Rhee, a former South Korean navy seal and now a soldier of the International Legion fighting for Ukraine, spoke to NV about his combat experience, impressions of the Ukrainian military strategy and the local climate.