Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning protests in front of homes

SEOUL—The spread of COVID-19 in North Korea is not all bad news for leader Kim Jong Un. By locking down the entire country, he can assert the power of his regime as never before. He has the authority to arrest anyone perceived to have broken the rules for any reason, whether in quest of food or the need to see a friend or to look for medicine.He can also blame the scourge on a network of health officials. Their survival is now in jeopard