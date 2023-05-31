Gov. DeSantis signs Florida insurance ‘accountability’ bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that supporters say will increase “accountability” in the insurance industry.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill during the legislative session that ended May 5.

It came amid widespread problems in the property-insurance market — and after lawmakers passed measures in recent months to help shield insurers from lawsuits.

The bill (SB 7052) will boost state oversight and regulations, including increasing fines that regulators can slap on insurers, requiring property insurers to use claims-handling manuals, and requiring that rate filings reflect changes in laws aimed at helping insurers.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, issued a statement Wednesday that said the bill “increases accountability of insurers and transparency in the marketplace.

It not only empowers homeowners but also cultivates market-driven competition, ultimately leading to lower costs. By establishing clear standards, fostering consumer trust and promoting fair practices, we can pave the way for a resilient and affordable insurance landscape that benefits homeowners and their communities.”

