DeSantis signs new prescription drug bill into law in Florida

People in Florida may notice lower prices later this year at their local pharmacy.

The change comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new prescription drug bill.

DeSantis signed the measure in Jupiter on Wednesday.

Watch: Orange-Osceola state attorney still on the job after rumblings DeSantis would remove her from office

The new law will require drug manufacturers to notify the state of price increases.

It will also prohibit pharmacy benefit managers, or PBM’s, from forcing a patient to restart a medication when they switch insurance companies.

Watch: After Disney sues DeSantis, Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board to sue back

“Right now, you have three of these PBM’s control 80% of the prescription drug market,” DeSantis said. “And what, who this really hurts of course is consumers but also hurts neighborhood pharmacies.”

That new law will take effect on July 1.

Read: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to allow the death penalty for people who commit child rapes

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.