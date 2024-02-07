Gov. DeSantis, state Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly host news conference at IRSC

FORT PIERCE - Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the campus of Indian River State College this morning with Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly and Indian River State College President Timothy Moore.

They are at Maker's Space, Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex.

DeSantis announces $4 million to the school's workforce education program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at Indian River State College Feb. 7, 2024.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gov. DeSantis to speak at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce