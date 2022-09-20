Gov. DeSantis threatened to send migrants to Biden's Delaware home. It was a no show.

WASHINGTON – Officials in three states monitored reports Tuesday that a plane carrying migrants was heading to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, but the plane – and the migrants – never showed.

"We have no reports of anyone arriving at this point," said Jill Fredel of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, after public officials and community groups mobilized resources to the Delaware Coastal Airport in Sussex County and waited for hours.

The drama swirling around the no-show aircraft comes amid a feud between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that has captured headlines and put a spotlight on Biden's border policies. DeSantis has threatened to send migrants captured at the border to "sanctuary jurisdictions" around the country.

Last week, he followed through on that threat and flew 48 Venezuelan people from the San Antonio airport to Martha's Vineyard on two private planes. When they arrived, the Venezuelan migrants told reporters they had lured by individuals who falsely promised them jobs and rent-free places to stay.

On Tuesday, a plane was scheduled to leave Texas, stop in Florida and then head to the Delaware Coastal Airport, about 20 miles west of Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach.

But what happened next is fuzzy.

The plane had not left Texas as of 9:30 a.m., but Delaware Gov. John Carney’s spokesperson Emily David Hershman said the governor's office was aware of the reports and was preparing for the potential arrival.

Reporters and photographers from the USA TODAY network looked for signs of the aircraft in Texas and Florida. No plane took off. No plane landed.

Officials later said no plane is expected.

Migrants, who boarded a bus in Texas, listen to volunteers offering assistance after being dropped off within view of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on August 11, 2022. - Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, and New York City to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Biden's border policy.

At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration was aware of reports that a plane was heading to Delaware and that it had been in "close contact" with Delaware officials. The White House has not been in touch with DeSantis or his administration, she said.

“Our heads up did not come from Gov. DeSantis because his only goal, as he's made it really quite clear, is to create chaos and using immigrants fleeing communism as political pawns,” Jean-Pierre said. “So it's about creating political theater for him. It's not about getting to a solution.”

Biden, asked about reports that DeSantis was sending migrants to Delaware, told reporters: “He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline.”

In Florida, DeSantis defended his plan to steer migrants apprehended at the border away from Florida and send them to “sanctuary jurisdictions” around the country and kept up the drumbeat of intense criticism of Biden’s border security policies.

He did not, however, confirm whether he had ordered more migrants from Texas to be sent to Delaware.

Speaking to reporters in Bradenton, DeSantis questioned why those denouncing his migrant plan aren’t expressing anger with Biden for allowing dozens of migrants to die last June in and around a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

“I heard no outrage about that,” DeSantis said.

