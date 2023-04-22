Gov. DeWine and Greene County leaders discuss state funding for new jail

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was with Greene County community leaders Friday to discuss the $15 million in state funding the county is receiving in support for construction of a new jail.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Millions of dollars going to Auglaize, Greene, Miami and 8 other counties for jail upgrades

It is part of the Ohio Jail Safety and Security program.

The jail has been in use for over 20 years and the sheriff says its current condition is not acceptable for staff and inmates with the focus on rehab and mental health programs.

“It’s important that we try to help them deal with their mental health problem that they might face, the addiction problem they might face while we’ve got them here,” he said.

Construction could begin as soon as this summer.

It will be named after the late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fisher.

He passed away in 2021.