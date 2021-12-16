Gov. Edwards, National Bar Association call on Judge Odinet to resign over racist video

Governor John Bel Edwards and the National Bar Association joined calls for Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet to resign over a racist video filmed at her home over the weekend.

"I know that the judge has taken a period of unpaid leave to reflect on what her next move should be, and I believe she has all but acknowledged that the words uttered in that video were hers," Edwards said Thursday.

"Quite frankly, there's no place for that kind of language, especially among members of the judiciary who have the most important role in administering justice in our state."

Governor John Bel Edwards at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas for a celebratory mass. The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau begins its year-long bicentennial celebration, marking 200 years of all-girls Catholic education in Acadiana. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Odinet announced an unpaid leave of absence from the court following widespread calls for her to resign this week after multiple people were recorded using a racist slur in a video over the weekend, which the judge confirmed was taken at her home following a failed burglary attempt early Saturday morning.

The video does not show any of the speakers heard during the clip, but multiple voices repeatedly say “n-----” while watching footage of the attempted burglary.

"Mom's yelling, n-----, n-----," a male voice says, recounting the incident while watching the security footage.

"We have a n-----. It's a n-----, like a roach," a female voice adds.

Candidate for Lafayette City Court Judge, Michelle Odinet qualifying for the November election at the Clerk of Courts office in downtown Lafayette, La. Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Two Black defendants have already filed to have Odinet recuse herself from their cases after the video was first reported on Monday, arguing "that she is prejudiced and bias (sic) against African Americans."

Edwards said he would expect every Black defendant before her going forward to make similar arguments.

"I believe that you would see perhaps all, if she were not to resign, perhaps all of the litigants before her who were African-American would seek her recusal, and I'm not sure she has a valid basis for denying that recusal," he added.

"So there is no efficient administration of justice if she stays on the bench. So it would be my hope that this period of reflection that she's going through would lead her to that same conclusion. I believe she should resign. I hope she will conclude that for herself."

Black elected officials from Lafayette and around the state have called on Odinet to resign in the wake of the video, and on Wednesday those calls were echoed by the National Bar Association, which bills itself as the country's largest network of predominantly Black lawyers and judges.

"Judge Odinet's statements were absolutely disgusting and as President of the National Bar Association, I am calling for her to resign from her post as judge. I too, am a judge and as a member of the bench and a Black man, I am highly offended, and do not believe Odinet deserves to be in the ranks of the judiciary," NBA President Carlos Moore said in a statement Wednesday.

Edwards and Moore joined a cadre of other public figures who have condemned Odinet or called for her resignation in the video’s wake, including City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and Representative Troy Carter Sr., D-New Orleans.

