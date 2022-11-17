Gov.-elect Shapiro, Gov. Wolf announce first steps in transition to new administration

Gov.-elect John Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis were joined by Gov. Wolf at the state capitol to announce the first steps in the transition to the new administration.

Shapiro and Davis will be sworn in in January.

Pennsylvanians of all backgrounds and political views are encouraged to register for roles in joining the administration by visiting www.shapirodavis.org.

Next week, the Shapiro-Davis transition team will be announcing leaders of the transition process, who will be focused on recruiting top talent and hiring a diverse team that will be ready to continue bringing people together and move Pennsylvania forward on day one, a release said.

An Inauguration Leadership Board will be announced in the coming days as well.

Shapiro also announced key leadership roles for the transition and inauguration.

Akbar Hossain will serve as the Executive Director of the transition. Akbar was most recently the policy director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign, where he led development of the governor-elect’s issue agenda and coordinated with key stakeholders across the Commonwealth. Prior to joining the campaign, Akbar was a white-collar government investigations attorney at a national law firm and served as a law clerk to Judge Harvey Bartle III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In his pro bono practice, Akbar represented immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. and low-income tenants in eviction proceedings. He has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College and a Juris Doctor from University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Amanda Warren will serve as the Executive Director of the inauguration. Amanda served as the finance director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign, leading the team that raised over $67 million — a record-breaking sum for a Pennsylvania governor’s race. Amanda joined the Shapiro campaign in 2018, where she has served in a number of roles, including finance director on Shapiro’s re-election campaign for attorney general in 2020. Prior to joining the Shapiro team, Amanda spent two years at a sports marketing firm representing professional athletes in branding deals and brokering authentic sports memorabilia. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in public policy from Temple University.

Story continues

Manuel Bonder will serve as the Director of Communications for the transition and inauguration. Manuel served as press secretary on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign, helping communicate Shapiro’s positive vision to grow our economy, improve education and public safety and protect real freedom to voters in all 67 counties and across the country. Prior to joining the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign, Manuel served on a number of campaigns for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and president of the United States. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pittsburgh stabbing 9-year-old boy, woman stabbed in Target store; guard shoots, kills suspect Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County VIDEO: CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: A trendy trick to saving money on clothes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts