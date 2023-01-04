Gov. Eric Holcomb lays out big spending priorities for education, public health

Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling for a record-breaking increase in funding for the state’s K-12 schools as part of a $43 billion two-year budget proposal — a roadmap of priorities for his final two years in office.

Over the course of the next two years, Holcomb is calling on the state to spend $5.5 billion more than it did during the previous biennium. In addition to a $1.2 billion increase in K-12 tuition support, he’s calling for a major investment in the state’s public health system, a boost in higher education spending, a raise for state employees and another round of economic development grants for local communities.

He laid out his vision during a speech at an elementary school on the far east side of Indianapolis, providing a charge to lawmakers who return to the Statehouse next week for the 2023 legislative session.

Holcomb is frontloading his budget, proposing approximately $2.5 billion in new spending in the first year of the biennial budget and an additional $500 million in the second year. The $43 billion ask is a marked increase from the previous budget, written in 2021, which was considered groundbreaking at the time when a windfall from the April revenue forecast — delivered just weeks before the budget was set to be finalized — allowed lawmakers to spend $37.4 billion over two years.

Here are the highlights from Holcomb’s agenda proposal:

Big boost to education

Holcomb is calling for a 6% increase to K-12 tuition support in the first year and an additional 2% increase in the second year of the budget for nearly $1.2 billion in new money for schools. It would build on the historic increase schools received in the last budget, which was designed to boost the state’s flagging teacher salaries.

The state’s minimum and average pay have increased over the last year, from less than $54,000 in 2021 to $56,600 last year. Should his budget be adopted, Holcomb will push for the bulk of these new dollars to continue going toward teacher pay with the goal of raising the state’s average to $60,000 before he leaves office.

He’s also proposing to eliminate textbook fees with a new $160 million appropriation to cover the cost of books and other curricular materials. Indiana is one of seven states that currently allows schools to charge families textbook fees.

Holcomb’s budget also calls for matching increases for the state’s public colleges and universities. A 6% increase in the first year and 2% in the second year of the budget would cost $184 million over the biennium.

His budget also increases eligibility in the state’s On My Way Pre-K program to families earning up to 138% of the federal poverty limit — an additional 5,000 families. His budget would use federal funds to cover the cost initially and then state funds would cover the $15 million expense.

Another round of READI grants

Holcomb is asking lawmakers for another $500 million to fund another round of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The first round of READI grants, funded with federal rescue dollars, were awarded to regional participants that covered all 92 counties to fund economic development projects.

In addition to community development efforts designed to attract workers to live in Indiana, Holcomb is also proposing a raft of workforce initiatives to develop the skills of under-educated Hoosiers. One of those is a pilot program that would incentivize adults receiving unemployment to earn their high school diploma by awarding them up to $4,000 for completing a diploma or equivalency program.

Pay raises for state employees

Holcomb’s 2023 agenda also includes $160 million to fund raises for state employees, in alignment with a compensation study implemented late last year to attract and retain state workers.

He’s also proposing to raise the state pay for state police troopers to $70,000, up from the current starting rate of $53,690.

