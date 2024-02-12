Gov. Eric Holcomb: Why I'm sending the Indiana National Guard to the Texas border

Texas may be known as the Lone Star State, but it isn't the Lone Voice in demanding a secure border and an efficient pro-American immigration policy.

Washington needs to live up to its sworn oath to uphold the constitution and quit the constant campaign blame storming. Until it does, the drug cartels and human traffickers will continue to prosper, teeing up the nightmare scenario of someone on the Terrorist Watch List slipping through and repeating a 9-11 strike.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb meets with Hoosier members of the Indiana National Guard stationed in Kenya in November 2023.

That’s why states can’t wait on the feds to make progress and why I was proud to stand with 13 other governors in support of Gov. Greg Abbott’s frontline cause last week at our country’s southern border. Even though that border is being overwhelmed daily, the negative ramifications ultimately wash up inside our own state borders with fatal consequences.

The in-depth briefing we received from Texas border czar Mike Banks and the Texas National Guard confirmed my worst fears. Criminal migrant smuggling organizations prey on desperate populations with a false promise of a better life.

The drug cartels have national distribution routes, complete with stash houses and elaborate networks, to peddle their killer drugs nationwide. They extort migrants and treat them like a commodity instead of a human being and reap millions of dollars to continue their criminal operations.

The migrants are tracked like cattle using bar-coded bracelets and are directed to swim across flowing waters knowing full well there is a high likelihood of drowning. If they survive, they are forced into a life of crime as a drug or human smuggler or, worse, a victim of forced labor or sex trafficking to pay off an unattainable deal they made with the devil, in this case the drug cartels.

Let me be clear: This is a federal failure to promote and protect our American values. Chiefly, we’re a nation that believes its laws should be enforced and that citizens should be rewarded based on hard work and ingenuity and it’s costing citizens who do play by the rules. After all, American citizens do not have the luxury of picking and choosing which laws to obey and ignore, nor should someone who enters our country illegally.

This failure is hitting the heartland hard. Nearly all synthetic opioids harming Americans are manufactured outside the U.S. and smuggled in across the southern border. Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are attributed to more than 71% of all overdose deaths in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, in 2022, law enforcement agencies across the state seized 21 pounds of fentanyl. Just one year later, officers confiscated more than three times that amount, totaling 68 pounds of fentanyl.

Both sides of the immigration coin need to be addressed now.

First, we must fix our broken illegal immigration policy by securing the southern border and other ports of entry. The president needs to start enforcing the laws currently on the books and detaining illegal entries. Congress needs to increase law enforcement resources, federal law enforcement manpower, infrastructure and technology.

Until this is done, we cannot implement a sane immigration policy that helps states like Indiana grow by meeting our workforce needs.

That’s why, on Friday, I announced we are sending 50 Indiana National Guardsmen, a task force, to spend 10 months supporting the Texas National Guard at the border. This follows a long and recent history of patriotic support at the border by our National Guard. From October 2020 to late last year, 300 Hoosier guardsmen and women have worked along the border on various federal missions.

Second, Congress must establish legal immigration reforms. From the very outset, the United States became a prosperous nation because immigrants seized an opportunity for a better life through the dignity of honest work. Indiana alone now has more than 100,000 open jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.7%.

In our evolving economy, every state needs workers at every level, especially in agriculture, health care and service industries. Those on the journey looking to realize the American dream to be a U.S. citizen and uphold our country’s laws should be welcomed with open arms, as our ancestors were before us.

We have an opportunity to create policy that not only grows our population and economy, but also enriches our communities. We will be judged by the next generation on how we respond today to this challenge facing our nation. Let’s rise to the challenge.

Eric J. Holcomb is governor of Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Eric Holcomb: Why I'm sending Indiana National Guard to Texas border