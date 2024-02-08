Gov. Evers says independent investigation into Wisconsin prison deaths possible

DARLINGTON – Gov. Tony Evers said the state may seek out an independent investigation into the growing number of deaths inside Wisconsin prisons.

Questioned at an event Wednesday at Darlington Elementary School in southwestern Wisconsin, Evers said the state is waiting on internal investigations into the three deaths that occurred in recent months at one of the facilities, and if needed, the state would pursue an outside, independent investigation as well.

"We'll see," he said. "Maybe if there's a need, we'll do that."

It was Evers' first public comments on the prison situation in recent months. His office and that of Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr have declined to comment on the ongoing issues.

There has been an outcry over state prisons, run by the DOC, in recent months, with several deaths, allegations of mistreatment and months-long lockdowns that have largely confined those incarcerated to their cells.

Waupun, one of the state's five maximum-security prisons, has been the site of three in-custody deaths — one confirmed as suicide — during its monthslong state of lockdown.

In June, Dean Hoffmann, 60, died by suicide while in solitary confinement at Waupun in June.

His family spoke with the Journal Sentinel and questioned whether Hoffmann received proper medical treatment for his diagnosed bipolar disorder and if prison staff responded properly to his stated suicidal ideation. The family filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Tuesday, alleging his civil rights were violated in the months leading up to his death.

In October, the Journal Sentinel reported a second and third death at the prison. The cause and manner of their deaths are still under investigation.

Waupun has been under lockdown for months, meaning that those incarcerated are largely confined to their cells, and have complained about a lack of access to shower facilities, and little to no opportunities to interact with loved ones outside of prison. The building itself has been a source of complaints due to its age.

Green Bay Correctional Institution has also been a focal point, due to an ongoing lockdown there, as well as the deterioration of the building itself. Incarcerated individuals have reported an infestation of mice, a lack of access to natural daylight, a lack of access to showers and confinement to cells so small they barely have space to move around their cell mate.

Evers and Carr have pledged to end the lockdowns and confining conditions, but advocates are critical of their claims, saying that "nothing of substance" has happened to help those incarcerated at the institutions.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Vanessa Swales contributed to this report.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Evers: Independent investigation into Wisconsin prison deaths possible