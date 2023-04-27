Gov. Gavin Newsom Flames Sen. Ron Johnson’s Climate Crisis Spin With Just 8 Words

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) attempted to put a positive spin on global warming and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wasn’t there for it.

During Wednesday’s Senate Budget Committee hearing on healthcare costs associated to the climate crisis, Johnson tried to argue that projected rising temperatures would benefit the United States and Wisconsin because fewer people would die from the cold.

“In terms of excess deaths, a warming globe is actually beneficial,” Johnson told University of Chicago economics professor Michael Greenstone, citing Greenstone’s research that suggests cold areas will see reduced mortality but warm areas will see a major increase.

Watch the video here:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says climate change will be good for the U.S. because it will be less cold: "Global warming will actually be beneficial ... Why wouldn't we take comfort in that? ... Y'know, concerned if you're in the hot region of Africa ... but we're in good shape." pic.twitter.com/gJifCUhFnT — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 26, 2023

The effects of climate change are going to be “very unequal,” Greenstone replied. “Absolutely, Wisconsin, Chicago, where I live, the reduction in cold days, the benefits from that will outweigh the damages from the hot days.”

“But if you look more carefully at that, there’s large swatches of the country where the damages will be much larger,” he said, later calling Johnson’s characterization of his study “incorrect.”

California Gov. Newsom led the criticism of Johnson’s argument, tweeting: “Ignore those wildfires, folks! The heat is lovely!”

Ignore those wildfires, folks! The heat is lovely! https://t.co/Y4d3Aqth6Q — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2023

Is he really that stupid?



How the hell does he think the planet is going to compensate for the rising temperature?



Problem is he doesn’t care that flooding will be devastating for Midwest farmland 50 from now because his greedy selfish self serving ass will be dead — Gary (@GaryKoepnick) April 26, 2023

Ron is definitely not the sharpest tool in the shed — ₳sh Ketchum N₳k₳moto (@AnkrP) April 26, 2023

Hey Ron: What if the weather gets so bad that it kills 1/2 of us?

I suppose that’s OK with you if it doesn’t kill your supporters? — Complaints Department (@electricboyo) April 26, 2023

Jesus Christ this guy is a fucking moron. https://t.co/VR7ccq8L3u — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) April 26, 2023

Can you believe this idiot gets a vote on our collective future? https://t.co/evq0D7lZDo — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 26, 2023

In other words he is finally admitting it exists.



Now he’s just embracing potential human extinction as “good for the U.S” https://t.co/tf57i9i1nL — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 26, 2023

Republican Senator says global warming will keep us nice & toasty! It's happened ... CUMULATIVE GOP IQ SINKS TO NEGATIVE NUMBERS. https://t.co/ZUxTIxnaOG — Paul Carr (@cranky_yankee) April 26, 2023

The irresponsibility is astonishing — Essenviews (@essenviews) April 26, 2023

Look, I’m not a climate alarmist but we also can’t stick our heads in the sand either. We should all strive to be better humans…..this guy sees things differently I suppose. 🤷🏻♂️🤦🏻 — M0thman (@nogodsorkingz) April 26, 2023

Stupidity is a badge of honor for these folks https://t.co/urjA7PuO1L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2023

