Gov. Gavin Newsom puts 2024 presidential speculation to rest: 'Time to move on'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to put an end to speculation that he might run for president in 2024, saying he's all in for President Joe Biden.

"I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run," Newsom told NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd in an interview, adding that he looked forward to getting Biden re-elected.

"I think there’s been so much wallowing in the last few months, and handwringing in this respect," Newsom said. "But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it."

He said his message to donors wondering if the nominee will be someone besides Biden is: "Time to move on. Let's go."

Newsom has long been talked about as a future presidential candidate for Democrats. The combative governor has gained national attention for staking out progressive positions on issues like education and immigration, going after his political opposite, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newsom and DeSantis have agreed to go up against each other in a debate — with a date yet to be determined — hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity. The potential match-up has irked some Biden advisers, as NBC News reported, particularly those around Vice President Kamala Harris, a likely competitor in 2028.

Newsom said he had read reports that Harris advisers were upset about the debate but said he hadn't heard anything directly.

"I wish I knew who that was," he said. "But I don’t hear it from her ... and I’m certainly not hearing it from the White House itself."

When asked whether he should be viewed as a likely candidate if Biden falters, Newsom said Harris is "naturally the one lined up."

The governor described his relationship with the vice president, a former senator from California, as an "extraordinarily close working relationship," stemming from before they were in politics. He said they privately continue to "maintain a very good relationship."

"We’ve had the opportunity to sit down, have lunch together in the White House, spend time talking about important things," Newsom said.

When asked whether he could imagine running against her, Newsom replied: "Of course not. By definition. Won’t happen."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com