Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Burkburnett firefighter to state board

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a former Burkburnett volunteer fire chief to help oversee retirement funds for emergency workers.

Rodney Alan Ryalls, a federal fire marshal who also served on the Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department, was reappointed to serve on the Texas Emergency Services Retirement Board of Trustees, according to a media release Monday afternoon from the Governor's Office.

His new term expires Sept. 1, 2029. The board is in charge of overseeing and governing a dedicated retirement fund for volunteer firefighters and emergency services workers in Texas.

Ryalls was appointed to the same state board in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is member of the Burkburnett Fire Department and a deputy regional fire marshal for the National Park Service, according to the Governor's Office. He is treasurer of Red River Valley Wildlife Inc. and a committee member of the State Firefighters' & Fire Marshals' Association of Texas.

Ryalls is also former president of the Red River District of the SFFMA and the Burkburnett Rotary Club.

He served 21 years in the Air Force, worked in fire protection as an active-duty member and retired in 2004. Ryalls worked 18 years in civil service in fire protection. He served as fire chief of the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department for over 22 years.

Ryalls earned a bachelor's of science in fire and emergency management from Kaplan University. He also holds professional designations as chief fire officer from the commission on Professional Credentialing and fire service chief executive officer from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

