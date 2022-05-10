Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launches an absurd attack against Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke over abortion.

While on the campaign trail, Governor Greg Abbot (R-TX) slammed gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) for O’Rourke’s stand on abortion, alleging O’Rourke “believes that a fully developed a baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted and killed.”

Abbot delivered his inflammatory remarks in the wake of O’Rourke’s pro-choice rally in Houston.

O’Rourke held the rally in support of abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

If the draft of the majority opinion becomes final, states would have the authority to pass trigger laws to ban abortions. Governor Abbot already signed a trigger law in July 2021 that would make nearly all abortions a felony with no exceptions for women who become pregnant due to rape or incest.

Abbot went on to say that O’Rourke’s stance on abortion “gets worse,” claiming that O’Rourke was also against legislation that would require a doctor to attend to a baby that survived an abortion.

The Court’s final ruling, which could change, is expected in the next few months.