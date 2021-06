The New York Times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Baptists agree that the Bible is divinely inspired and without error, that belief in Jesus is the only way to Heaven, that women may not serve as head pastors, and that true marriage is between one man and one woman. But fears of liberal drift are embedded almost as deeply in the denomination’s roots. This week at the Southern Baptist Convention’s first meeting in two years, establishment conservatives narrowly headed off an aggressive takeover attempt by an ascendant