Gov. Greg Abbott in South Texas says Biden administration 'invites illegal immigration'

John C Moritz Austin Bureau USA TODAY NETWORK, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·6 min read
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott laid the blame for an increase in border crossings in South Texas by unauthorized immigrants at the feet of the Biden administration, which says it's well positioned to meet what it says is a "challenge" at the border.

"There is a crisis on the Texas border right now with the overwhelming number of people who are coming across the border," Abbott said during an outdoor news briefing Tuesday in Mission after a helicopter tour along a stretch of the Rio Grande. "This crisis is a result of President Biden's open-border policies.

"It invites illegal immigration and is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits the border city of Mission, March 9, 2021.
Biden's secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has pushed back against assertions that the new administration is fostering a crisis at the border as it seeks to roll back many of the hardline policies put in place during former President Donald Trump's four years in the White House.

And the head of the Texas Democratic Party accused Abbott, a second-term Republican, of stoking fears about migrants crossing the border to deflect attention from failures in the state's electric grid that left millions without power for several days during last month's winter storm.

Administration needs more time: White House says most migrants at border to be rejected

“Abbott is desperately trying to change the focus from his most recent failures that left Texans dead last month – and many more with enormously high electricity bills that range into the tens of thousands of dollars for less than a week of power," said Texas Democratic chairman Gilberto Hinojosa.

A spokeswoman for the Laredo-based No Border Wall Coalition said Abbott's trip to South Texas was an effort to score political points.

“We live here. We know there is no emergency on the border,” Tricia Cortez, a co-founder of the coalition. “If people want to line up at the border to apply for asylum, that is exactly what U.S. law requires and permits them to do.

Abbott had been fairly complimentary of the new Democratic president's handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and of Biden's response to Texas' severe winter storm last month.

But in South Texas, where he was wearing a military-style khaki shirt and was flanked by numerous law enforcement officers, federal Border Patrol personnel and a fleet of SUVs from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbott offered a withering assessment of administration's approach to border security.

Trump's wall: Biden rescinds national emergency at US southern border that allowed Trump to fund border wall

He said Biden's policies are a gift to the drug cartels south of the border, which have generally flourished under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Abbott also said he was able to observe what he described as a "family unit" crossing the Rio Grande by raft into Texas. Such sightings were also routine during Trump's presidency.

The governor was particularly animated when he said Border Patrol agents were not given priority status by the federal government to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. When the vaccine first arrived in Texas, frontline public safety officials were among the first in line to receive the shot. But Abbott said it was the federal government's responsibility to vaccinate federal law enforcement officers.

Shortly after taking office on Jan. 20, Biden began undoing many of Trump's border policies, including ordering a halt to further construction of what the former president called his "big, beautiful wall" to separate Texas from Mexico.

The president also vowed to end family separations, which has proven to be a bigger challenge, and to reunite separated families, a task that has not been completed.

Administration officials have avoided sounding an alarm about the conditions on the Texas-Mexico border..

Related: Migrant children at border are still being separated from relatives for weeks under Biden administration

Mayorkas cleared the Senate in a 56-43 vote, one of the closest votes for any of President Biden&#x002019;s nominees so far.
Asked specifically last week at a White House news briefing about whether "there is a crisis at the border," Mayorkas pushed back.

"The answer is no," he said. "I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have our resources dedicated to managing it."

More: Alejandro Mayorkas fought for refugees and Dreamers. Can he undo four years of Trump immigration policies?

Pressed about estimates from the Border Patrol that as many as 13,000 unaccompanied children could cross into the United States in May, Mayorkas said his agency was on top of developments.

"The men and women of the Department of Homeland Security are working around the clock, seven days a week, to ensure that we do not have a crisis at the border, that we manage the challenge, as acute as the challenge is, and they are not doing it alone," he said.

More: 628 parents remain separated from their kids after Trump's zero-tolerance border policy. Biden wants to find them.

Still, the number of unaccompanied children arriving at the Southwest border – many of them in South Texas – has reached levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Over the three-month period from November 2020 through January 2021, the number totaled 15,033. That up 63% from 9,211 during the same period a year ago, according to the latest data available from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In 2019, more than 15,100 unaccompanied minors sought refuge from November to January.

During his first weeks in office, Biden ended the rapid expulsion of unaccompanied minors under a public health policy called Title 42 that still applies to adults who cross the border illegally.

The Trump administration used Title 42 authority from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to turn back nearly all unauthorized migrants at the Southwest border, citing the health authority’s prohibition against detaining people in congregant settings such as border holding cells. Biden has kept Title 42 rules in place but has created humanitarian exceptions, including for minors traveling alone.

Biden's immigration policies have also been criticized by a fellow Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, has said he's warned the administration that the inflow of migrants is straining the resources of border communities and could overwhelm the Border Patrol in South Texas

“This is a crisis for our local communities," Cuellar said. "Nonprofits and local governments, who are already struggling from the pandemic, are scrounging for COVID-19 tests, food, and housing for these migrants. It is critical that we provide them with emergency resources so they can properly support these migrant children and families."

Staff writer Lauren Villagran of the El Paso Times contributed to this report. John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Abbott faults President Biden for uptick in illegal border crossings

