Gov. Greg Abbott spends $6 million on Texas House candidates who back 'school choice'

Republican primary contests over coveted Texas House and Senate seats have drawn millions in donations this year.

After spending months on the road advocating for a "school choice" program in Texas and stumping for lawmakers and Texas House candidates who support using public money to help pay for private schooling, Gov. Greg Abbott has put forth nearly $6 million in political contributions behind his push to pass his education priority.

In the past month, Abbott has contributed $5.8 million to pro-school choice candidates and incumbents in more than 30 Texas House races ahead of Tuesday's primary election, according to campaign finance reports released this week.

The outcomes of some key House races this year could tip the scale toward or further away from using public money to help pay for private schooling in Texas and could also set Abbott up for stronger influence in 2025, when lawmakers convene for the next legislative session.

Abbott backs school choice proponents

A coalition of Democrats and some rural Republicans in the Texas House blocked school choice proposals — for which Abbott spent months touring the state to advocate for — even through a bitter, gruelingly long legislative year in 2023.

School choice, also called vouchers, would have set up education savings accounts using public money for parents to use to help pay for their student's private school tuition or other education costs.

Abbott's spending blitz on campaign advertisements, text message drives and polling came after the governor in December received a $6 million donation from Jeffrey Yass, a Pennsylvania billionaire and leading advocate for school choice issues.

More: What's on the primary election ballot in Central Texas? A look at the races and candidates

The vast majority of Abbott's political spending from Jan. 26 to Feb. 24 — $4.7 million — focused on new candidates or primary challengers to incumbent Republicans who voted against school choice issues.

Abbott is financially backing 10 challengers to Republican House incumbents. Of those, he has poured most of his financial resources into ousting four GOP lawmakers: Reps. Steve Allison of San Antonio, Earnest Bailes of Shepherd, Drew Darby of San Angelo and John Kuempel of Seguin.

Abbott spent more than $670,000 each on Allison's challenger, Marc LaHood; Bailes' challenger, Janis Holt; and Darby's challenger, Stormy Bradley. He gave about $650,000 to Kuempel's challenger, Alan Schoolcraft, according to campaign finance reports.

Abbott invested about $1.1 million in supporting incumbents who voted for school choice proposals. He gave the most — about $238,000 — to Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Lakeway, a former Austin city council member. Troxclair is facing former state Rep. Kyle Biedermann in the primary.

In many Texas House districts that tend to lean Republican, the outcome of the primaries in March will likely determine the ultimate winner for the office in the November general election.

Implications for Abbott

Abbott’s spending puts to the test his influence and the power of money in Texas primary races, according to Joshua Blank, research director at the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

“It's a real test of whether sticks work better than carrots,” Blank said.

In November, an omnibus school finance package, which included vouchers, died on the House floor when Democrats and 21 Republicans voted to strip the bill of its school choice program. The lawmakers' opposition to the proposal comes out of concern that school choice would pull much needed funding from public schools. In the hours after the school choice program's defeat, Abbott vowed to take the issue to the ballot box.

Though school choice is the driver behind Abbott's political spending, the governor will want House members' support on other issues, too, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political science professor. Abbott can expect House members who are elected with his political and financial backing to be friendly to passing other executive legislative priorities.

“If he's successful at getting more than half these incumbents unseated, he'll be one of the more powerful governors in Texas political history,” Rottinghaus said.

Such dominant political investment, however, could be risky, Rottinghaus said. An unsuccessful outcome for Abbott could weaken his legislative power, he said.

“If it's perceived that his threats are hollow, he may not be as successful in making sure he gets collaboration on close votes,” Rottinghaus said.

But even a campaign loss could spell a strategic win for Abbott, said Blank, a Texas Politics Project researcher.

“He’s made it extremely costly for legislators to oppose him on anything,” Blank said.

The scale of Abbott's funding far exceeds what's typical in primaries.

For example, when Bailes and Holt faced each other in the 2022 primary, Holt only raised about $6,600 by this point in the campaign, compared with the $671,000 she has collected from Abbott alone this year.

In 2022, Bailes' campaign had collected almost $234,000 by the end of February.

Only 22,681 people voted in that Republican primary race.

Regardless of the primary outcomes, the probability of the Texas House passing school choice legislation in the 2025 legislative session has only increased, Blank said.

“Ultimately, knowing that opposition on this one policy is not only likely to guarantee a challenger but is likely to guarantee a well-funded challenger, it changes the cost calculations,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gov. Abbott spends $6M on 'school choice' primary election candidates