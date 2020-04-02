Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wears 'That Woman from Michigan' T-shirt on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been a frequent guest on cable news networks during the coronavirus crisis and on Wednesday, she landed on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

But it wasn’t a comedy routine. She used the time on the television show to plead the state’s case for needing more personal protection equipment, ventilators and health care professionals who are willing to relocate to southeast Michigan to help ease the hospital overcrowding that is leading to staffing shortages.

Her one light note on the show was the blue T-shirt she wore, which she proudly displayed “That Woman from Michigan,” as a jab at President Donald Trump, who criticized her frequently last week and over the weekend, but refused to say her name. Instead, he called her that woman from Michigan, which has taken off as a hashtag on Twitter and a T-shirt that has been a hot seller.

She declined to take the bait from Noah, who asked her twice if Michigan was getting slighted by the Trump administration because of her criticism of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state has 9,334 coronavirus cases and 337 deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

“I don’t think anyone has the energy to deal with politics right now. All of our energy, all of our focus has to be on meeting the needs of our people,” she said. “People are dying. Those are stories, they are people who leave loved ones and family. I don’t have anytime to think about anything other than fighting COVID-19.”

She noted the fight is not between the federal and state governments. “The enemy is the virus. ... We’re not getting as much as we hoped for from the federal government, so we’ve got to supplement that by contracting with whoever we can get masks from, tests from and we end up bidding against one another and it’s a destructive way of going about trying to fix this problem.”

Whitmer's choice of clothing for the show was not the first time she decided to make a fashion statement. When she appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday, she wore a “Everbody versus COVID-19” T-shirt.

