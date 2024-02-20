Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2025 Michigan budget calls for 588 additional state employees

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2025 state budget proposes adding about 588 full-time employees to the payroll and would bring the authorized state workforce to its highest level in more than 15 years, records show.

The steady growth in appropriations for state employees under Whitmer has been accompanied by larger-than-normal increases in state employee pay, as worker representatives have sought to offset the effects of an inflation spike in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020 and record state budget surpluses have made the pay hikes much easier to manage.

The average salary for state classified employees, not including benefits, reached $72,821 in 2023, according to the latest annual workforce report prepared by the Michigan Department of Civil Service. That's up 14.3% from 2020, when the average salary was $63,772. During the previous three-year period, from 2017 to 2020, state employee salaries only increased 8.3%, up from $58,881 in 2017, records show.

The picture is complicated by a growth in unfilled positions during a tight employment market, along with an increase in overtime hours worked by state employees.

Though the governor and the Legislature over time have OK'd the addition of about 2,700 more full-time employees than the roughly 52,900 authorized the year Whitmer took office, there is a large and growing gap between the number of funded positions and how many state employees are actually hired and working.

The average number of state employees in 2023 was 46,677, which was actually slightly below the 47,324 who were working in 2019, the year Whitmer took office, records show.

There's always a gap between the appropriation numbers, which are measured in "full-time equivalents," or FTEs, and the employee numbers, which include full-time, part-time and temporary workers and are averaged through the year to adjust for seasonal fluctuations.

But the gap has grown under Whitmer. In 2023, there were 5,620 fewer state employees than appropriated positions — up 17% from 2019, when the gap was 4,795.

As that gap has grown, so has the number of overtime hours worked. In 2023, overtime hours equated to 2,283 full-time positions, records show. That's up 14% from 2019, when the amount of state employee overtime equated to 2,004 full-time positions. Since overtime is normally paid at time and a half, the total cost of those overtime hours is magnified by employee wage gains since 2020.

State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, the minority vice-chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said the Michigan Department of Corrections, which has well over 2,000 approved but unfilled positions, is again seeking approval for more new positions in the latest budget. Any department should fill open positions before seeking approval for new ones, Lightner said.

"We don't want to grow government anymore," Lightner said. "I just don't think that's fiscally responsible and, in the long term, I don't think it's something we can sustain."

Lauren Leeds, a spokeswoman for Budget Director Jen Flood, said the economy is strong and the market for state employees remains competitive. Asked whether the budget director was concerned the state could be building the budget around a number of state government jobs that would be difficult to maintain in the event of a recession, Leeds pointed to the state's Rainy Day Fund, which has a balance of about $2 billion, and a recently created Rainy Day Fund for schools, with a balance of $450 million.

"Employee compensation costs are very deliberately reflected as baseline adjustments/ongoing costs in (the) FY25 budget," Leeds said in an email. "Baseline costs are always recognized before determining additional funds available for investment."

In terms of state government jobs, the biggest proposed increase is for the newly created Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, which is proposed to start its work with 334 full-time employees.

The new department takes employees away from the Department of Education, which would shrink from 635 to 567 full-time positions under the new budget; the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which would shrink from 1,864 to 1,788; the Department of Treasury, which would shrink from 2,004 full-time positions to 2,002; and from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, which would still grow, from 2,614 full-time positions to 2,644 under Whitmer's latest budget proposal.

The new department is still bigger than the sum of its parts, with new jobs added to manage the department and 30 new child care facility inspectors proposed.

Lightner said she sees the new education-related agency as "ridiculous" and "duplicative." Whitmer has said the new agency is needed to go beyond the K-12 focus of the Department of Education and tackle lifelong learning and help Michigan's economy jump to the next level.

No other department is proposed to grow by more than the 88 additional positions proposed for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The budget proposes 68 more positions for the Department of Health and Human Services and 57 more full-time positions for the judiciary.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said Whitmer's proposed solution to every problem is "more and bigger government." That has not worked in Washington, D.C. or in California and "it's not working here," Nesbitt said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer's 2025 Mich. budget calls for 588 additional state employees