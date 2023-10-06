Gov. Healey begins tax cut tour in the Chair City - here's what she said

The state’s ‘Cutting Taxes, Saving You Money’ tour is hitting the road, and its first stop was the Chair City on Oct. 5.

Gov. Maura Healey was joined at Gardner Elementary School by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Mayor Michael Nicholson, City Council President Elizabeth Kazinskas, and several other elected officials to tout her $1 billion tax cut package that is aimed at saving money for seniors, businesses, renters, and children and families.

Healey said she was embarking on a two-week tour to highlight the bill that was signed on Oct. 4 to educate residents on what the tax credit package would mean for them and their families.

“We understand right now so many folks across Massachusetts are struggling, and we say that as people who know and believe that Massachusetts is the greatest state in the country,” Healey said. “But we’ve got to make it affordable, we’ve got to make it work for everyone.”

Bill aimed at making state more affordable, competitive, equitable

Healey said her goal upon taking office was to make the state more affordable, more competitive, and more equitable.

“And that’s basically what this tax package is about,” she explained. “Too many families are hurting, (and) this is a state of people with a lot of good will, and there’s a lot of needs in different places, and we’ve got to do a better job of making sure that everybody has a shot, that everybody has that opportunity, everybody has that support.”

The package, which revises requirements to the Family and Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, short-term capital gains, and the estate tax, represented the largest tax credit in the country, according to Healey.

“We made some important changes – real money going back in people’s pockets as real relief, and Massachusetts is now the leader, as we should be, in supporting our families,” Healey said.

Tax package will put more money in residents' pockets, according to Lt. Gov. Driscoll

The tax cuts, which were “20 years in the making,” would translate to Bay State residents having more money in their pockets every single year, according to Driscoll.

“One of the reasons I think the governor really wanted to push to make sure these tax cuts became law was because of the impact it could have every single day on families,” Driscoll said. “I know I’m buying my regular things at the grocery every week, and somehow the tab continues to go up even though I’m not buying more things – and I think a lot of people can relate to that.”

Nicholson said he had been in attendance for the bill signing in Boston the previous day.

“And when you start hearing a lot of the things that are included in this legislation that was passed – from the property tax liability reduction for seniors and dairy tax credits and rental reductions – (you realize) there’s a lot that’s in there,” Nicholson said.

Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik, D-Gardner, thanked Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll for getting the ball rolling on the tax cut package.

“Getting a bill passed isn’t easy, getting a tax bill passed – especially (one) with tax cuts – isn’t easy, especially when the end result ended up being almost unanimous the whole way through, ” Zlotnik explained, adding that the tax package would mean more money to the local economy. “When this is fully implemented and people are really feeling its impact, it’s going to mean millions of more dollars in this region’s economy.”

Superintendent of Gardner Public Schools, Dr. Mark Pellegrino, said he was pleased Gov. Healey selected Gardner Elementary School as the first stop on her statewide tour.

“This is a wonderful facility, and I’m glad she was able to see the pride of Gardner,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll visit Gardner touting tax cuts