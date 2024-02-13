Gov. Healey hopes Milton voters will say ‘yes’ to multifamily zoning plan

Milton voters will head to the polls a day later than originally planned for a referendum on whether to comply with a state zoning reform law, and Gov. Maura Healey hopes they’ll fill in the bubble for “yes.”

On the ballot is a high-stakes vote on a zoning plan that would clear the way for more development of multifamily housing, which supporters -- including Healey -- contend is needed to address a statewide lack of affordable homes that is stifling economic growth and pushing residents to leave.

Milton Town Meeting approved the new plan in December, but opponents who see more development as harmful to the suburb pushed for a referendum at the ballot box.

“My message to voters is that if you want your kids to be able to afford to live here in Massachusetts, if you want to be able to continue to live in Massachusetts as you get older, if you want our companies and our businesses growing and expanding, we need housing across the state, and we need communities like Milton and communities across the state to do what needs doing in terms of creating more housing opportunities,” Healey told reporters Monday.

Spiking the zoning plan could put Milton out of compliance with a 2021 state law, often referred to as the MBTA Communities Act, requiring cities and towns served by the T to zone for more multifamily housing.

Healey and other state officials have warned for months that municipalities could lose state funding if they fail to follow the law, and the governor on Monday reiterated that threat.

“Our administration has been clear that communities that fail to comply with the MBTA Communities Act will not be receiving state funding,” she said.

Town officials secured a court’s approval to postpone the special election by one day due to the inclement weather forecast for Tuesday.

