Gov. Healey nominates Worcester lawyer to state Juvenile Court bench

BOSTON ― Gov. Maura Healey has nominated Jennifer Currie, a criminal defense lawyer practicing in Worcester, to the bench in Juvenile Court.

The Governor’s Council, the body tasked with advice and consent on appointments and pardons, among other issues, has scheduled a hearing on the nomination for Jan. 17.

Currie, a resident of Harvard, has been a member of the Ricciardi & Ricciardi Attorneys at Law firm in the city since 2007.

For much of her 16-year career, she has worked as a defense lawyer, specializing in juvenile justice issues, representing youngsters and their parents in the court system. She has defended youth accused in cases ranging from school threats to charges of drug trafficking, rape and offenses involving firearms.

In announcing the nomination, the governor noted that many of Currie's clients are among Worcester’s poorest residents. Currie, according to her biography on Avvo.com, has also worked on juvenile care and protection cases with the state Department of Children and Families.

“I’m excited to nominate Attorney Currie to our Juvenile Court,” said Healey, in a press release. “She is deeply committed to her work and has significant experience supporting both children, families and attorneys involved with the Juvenile Court and the Department of Children and Families in Worcester County, which will serve her well in this new position on the Juvenile Court.”

Healey noted that Currie has worked with the Committee for Public Counsel Services since 2008 and has spent the last four years serving as the Worcester Juvenile Court supervising attorney. Currie also volunteers yearly with a Fill the Treehouse event that supports children and families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

In Harvard, Currie has served as the community service chair of the Harvard Family Association Board and has volunteered with the Town of Harvard’s athletic programs.

In 2017 Currie was named one of the “40 Under 40” top lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers organization, a distinction she enjoyed in 2017, and again in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She is a graduate of Providence College and earned her law degree from Suffolk University School of Law.

