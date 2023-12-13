Gov. Healey requests federal assistance following devastating September flooding

Bryan Lambert
·2 min read

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is hoping to receive federal relief in the wake of the catastrophic funding that decimated Leominster and parts of Bristol and Hampden counties this past September.

If it’s granted, money would be available to the communities impacted by the devastating flooding that occurred after 11 inches of rain hammered parts of the Bay State in just a few hours the night of September 11.

Hundreds of stranded residents and motorists had to be rescued from their homes and vehicles in Leominster after surging water roared down the streets, leaving pockmarks of destruction behind.

“I saw first-hand the devastating impacts our communities experienced from the September storms. The extraordinarily heavy rainfall flooded thousands of homes and businesses, destroyed infrastructure, and required a significant public safety response,” said Governor Healey in a statement Wednesday. “I’m requesting federal assistance to support our ongoing recovery efforts as communities and residents continue to rebuild.”

The president can use federal funding for any natural disaster that they believe succeeds the capabilities of local and state-level organizations. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also works with FEMA to assess reimbursable damages.

“Beginning on September 11, MEMA staff responded to Attleboro, North Attleboro, Lancaster, Leominster, Princeton, Springfield, and Sterling to support community response and recovery activities. I want to thank all of the state and municipal agencies, volunteers, and non-governmental organizations who worked together to respond to the storm, as well as the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “FEMA has been an excellent partner through the process of conducting joint preliminary damage assessments, and MEMA recognizes the commitment of the communities that dedicated significant time and attention to this endeavor while also facing the challenges of recovery.”

A drone video shared by Henry Swenson showed multiple Cadillacs resting in a sinkhole outside the Durand dealership on Main Street after rapidly rising floodwaters eroded the parking lot.

The travel lanes on Lancaster Street were also washed away by the flooding. Video from the area showed piles of buckled pavement, as well as mounds of displaced gravel and dirt.

Residents who live near the Barret Park Dam were urged to evacuate over stability concerns after roads in the area of Central Street were turned into rivers.

A gigantic sinkhole also opened up in the middle of Pleasant Street, where the foundation homes along the road were also washed away in the flash flooding.

It is not clear just how much funding may be made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

