Gov. Hobbs' educator retention task force releases recommendations

Gov. Katie Hobbs' educator retention task force released its recommendations Tuesday, less than a year after the group was assembled to address what the governor called an "educator retention crisis" in the state.

Hobbs created the 19-member task force by executive order in February. Her office held the first meeting in April.

The group was charged with making recommendations to improve educator retention by December, in time for Hobbs to identify priorities for the next regular legislative session and her 2024 State of the State address.

According to an Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association survey of 131 school districts and charter schools, as of September 2023, nearly 30% of teacher vacancies were unfilled and around 53% of the vacancies were filled by teachers who didn't meet the state's standard certification requirements.

The task force met seven times, including its final meeting Tuesday. It looked at best practices around the country and partnered with Arizona State University's Morrison Institute for Public Policy to conduct a 2023 Educator Working Conditions Study, which included surveys, interviews and focus groups with current and former K-12 public educators.

The survey respondents for the working conditions study included nearly 8,000 current educators, over 700 former educators and over 900 education support professionals and classified staff, according to Alison Cook-Davis, Morrison Institute's research director. Most of the respondents were from district schools in urban areas, she said.

Cook-Davis said during Tuesday's meeting that almost 70% of current educators responded that they considered leaving the profession for reasons other than retirement in the past 12 months.

The survey found that educators were primarily concerned with low salaries and high workloads. Educators suggested more competitive pay, compensation for additional duties, more built-in planning time, more support staff and pay increases for more experienced teachers.

School leadership was another issue that came up among respondents, with educators frequently mentioning feeling unsupported by leadership, Cook-Davis said. Educators also cited a lack of resources for high-need and rural areas and concerns about state-level policies.

"Many educators mentioned the lack of funding for education and how that impacts their day-to-day in the classroom," Cook-Davis said. "There were general feelings that the state government was not supportive of education and that the state was enacting policy that was actually not good for students."

Cook-Davis mentioned English-only instruction and restrictions on social and emotional learning as examples of practices educators felt were problematic. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has long been a proponent of English immersion instruction for students learning English as a second language and filed a lawsuit earlier this year to stop schools from letting English learners participate in dual-language programs. Since taking office in January, he has also discouraged social and emotional learning, which he says distracts from core instruction.

"Current educators also expressed feeling scared or threatened by policies, and this was in relation to saying or doing the wrong thing in the classroom that could lead to being reported to a hotline or having to pay a fine," Cook-Davis said.

Horne launched a hotline earlier this year where people are encouraged to report, according to the Arizona Department of Education website, "inappropriate lessons that detract from teaching academic standards such as those that focus on race or ethnicity, rather than individuals and merit, promoting gender ideology, social emotional learning, or inappropriate sexual content."

Recommendations focus on pay, benefits and working conditions

The task force ultimately came up with 11 recommendations.

It recommended Hobbs prioritize raising and maintaining average salaries for teachers and certified staff to align with national averages and to similarly adjust salaries for classified staff, which include paraeducators, food service workers and transportation employees.

"The urgency stems from the fact that according to the study, the top constraints across all groups is the pay issue," said Luisa Arreola, a task force member and language arts teacher at San Luis Middle School, during Tuesday's task force meeting. "It is a stark reality that impacts morale, dedication and ultimately, retention."

According to the National Education Association, as of the 2021-22 school year, Arizona's average teacher salary was $56,775, compared to the national average of $66,745. In November, Republican state legislators announced a plan they said would boost teacher pay by an average of $4,000 per year.

The task force also recommended Hobbs partner with state agencies to reduce the cost of health insurance plans that include dependent coverage and expand the state's 12-week paid parental leave pilot program to educators.

It recommended Hobbs support state-level policies to improve educators' working conditions, like decreasing class sizes and workload, increasing levels of support staff, giving educators enough planning time and addressing school safety concerns. The working conditions study found that 80% of former educators cited "feeling burned out" and 73% cited "unable to have a healthy work-life balance" as the top reasons for deciding to leave the profession.

Other recommendations included asking the Arizona State Board of Education to conduct a study on the retention rates of the different educator pathways, ensuring educators are aware of options for student loan forgiveness, developing strong school leadership, creating an educator advisory group to regularly provide feedback to the governor's office, supporting statewide on-the-job training and mentoring programs for early career teachers and collecting additional data on the educator workforce.

Hobbs' task force is not the only group working on the issue of educator retention.

In October, the Arizona Community Foundation and the Steele Foundation released a report on teacher recruitment and retention. That report identified similar challenges to Hobbs' task force: high student-to-teacher ratios, low compensation and limited planning time. That report suggested implementing team-based teaching and other models to develop rookie teachers, improving compensation and working conditions and strengthening career pathways.

