Gov. Hochul floats plan to build more pools, train more lifeguards in New York State

Gov. Hochul on Friday floated a proposal to build more pools and invest in more training for lifeguards, who have been in short supply in New York’s sweltering recent summers.

The drowning deaths of children in city pools has been a deepening problem in New York City, and potent heat spells have heightened many New Yorkers’ desire to cool off at public pools.

Hochul’s office said her blueprint is New York’s largest investment in municipal swimming pools since President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal nine decades ago. (Roosevelt, a one-time New York governor, also built a pool at the Executive Mansion in Albany.)

Folded into Hochul’s plan, she said, is a $60 million investment in a city-state collaboration to build floating pools that would sit in New York waterways. The city plans to build a floating pool that could sit in the East River, in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, described swimming as one of her “greatest pleasures.”

“I love it,” Hochul said in a news conference at a Harlem community center. “I want every person to love it. I want every child to have access to this. And I want to keep kids alive.”

The governor’s proposal is an extension of her long-running efforts to bolster the state’s lifeguard ranks, and it came in a series of policy priorities for 2024 she has outlined ahead of a major address scheduled for next week.

Over the last two years, Hochul has lowered the minimum age for some lifeguards to 15, and has raised wages for lifeguards at state facilities, hoping to attract more lifeguards to watch over the state’s children at pool time.

Drowning is the most common cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In 2020, some 230 New Yorkers died drowning, Hochul said.

“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” the governor said. “But here’s the challenge: the pain is not shared equally among the population. Low-income communities, communities of color have suffered decades of disinvestment in swimming facilities.”

The city currently has 65 public pools, including 53 outside and 12 indoors, according to government data.

Last year, the city pledged a $55 million investment to build one new pool and renovate another in southeast Queens, and broke ground on a $141 million community center and pool in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

But the city has seen its budget deeply strained by the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants since 2022, and Mayor Adams welcomed the governor’s pool expansion and lifeguard proposals.

Last year, the city Parks Department started its summer season with less than a third of its goal of 1,400 lifeguards.

The lifeguard shortage has stemmed from low salaries, stringent test requirements and slashed training programs. The city has tried to tackle the problem by running a months-long recruiting initiative and raising pay for first and second-year lifeguards to more than $21 per hour.

In past summers, the shortage has closed stretches of beach, limited swimming in some pools and curtailed public swim instruction and adult swim programs. Families have been left to scramble to get basic water safety classes for children and to trek farther distances to swim.

Adams, a Democrat, suggested the city has “normalized the inaccessibility” of pool access in some neighborhoods.

“Today we are saying ‘no’ to that,” Adams said at the news conference. “Your ethnicity should not determine your destiny, and it should not determine what you should have in your community.”

“Let’s hop in,” the mayor added, “and let’s swim.”