Gov. Hochul open to offering more support in Adams lawsuit against migrant bus companies

Gov. Hochul signaled on Friday she’s open to stepping up her support of Mayor Adams’ lawsuit against private bus companies that have been transporting migrants to New York from Texas since 2022.

A day earlier, Adams announced the city is suing 17 charter bus operators for at least $708 million for bringing thousands of migrants to the city under a program launched by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hochul said Thursday she backs the lawsuit, and on Friday, stepped up her support by saying she’d consider filing an amicus brief — a legal filing offering more information to the court pertaining to a case — on behalf of the city as part of its legal efforts.

“We’ll certainly look at that,” Hochul told reporters when asked if the state intends to file the legal document. “I think this lawsuit is an important first step.”

Abbott, a conservative Republican, has been sending migrants to New York and other northern cities by bus since 2022, Adams’ first year as mayor. Since then, Texas has bused nearly 34,000 migrants to New York City with little or no coordination with government officials in the Empire State.

During the past two years, about 160,000 migrants have passed through the city, and more than 60,000 remain in the city’s care. The huge influx of newcomers has translated into a significant fiscal burden for the city, with Adams projecting that caring for the migrants will cost $12 billion by 2025.

Abbott has said he would continue bussing migrants from Texas until the federal government comes up with a revamped immigration policy to stem the flow of migrants coming from Latin America across America’s southern border. He described the city’s lawsuit as “baseless” Thursday.

That lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges that 17 bus companies, most of them Texas based, violated the state’s Social Services Law, which says that anyone who “knowingly” brings someone to New York “for the purpose of making him a public charge” must then “support him at his own expense.”

With Section 149 of that law in mind specifically, the city is contending that the bus companies should be responsible for reimbursing the city for the $708 million it estimates its spent on migrants who’ve come to the city under Abbott’s bussing scheme.

Hochul said Friday that Adams is “spot on” in the city’s application of the law and that his approach is one that “we had hoped we would not have to resort to.”

The section of the law the city is citing in its lawsuit has been on the books in its current form since at least 2014, which on Friday prompted the question of why it wasn’t used as a basis to sue the bus companies sooner. While Adams didn’t directly answer the question, Hochul said Abbott’s recent move prompted action.

“People are not all just coming on buses from Greg Abbott. The majority are actually not. They’re coming here on their own,” Hochul said. “What he has done in the last couple of weeks, which has exacerbated the problem, is now decided in a very intentional, concerted way to find bus operators and ship people here, you know, nine buses a day, eight buses a day. So this is a new dynamic.”