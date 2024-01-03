Gov. Hochul proposes statewide phonics-based reading program, following NYC

Gov. Hochul on Wednesday introduced a framework to overhaul New York’s statewide reading curriculum, following New York City officials who have introduced similar, sweeping changes to literacy education in city elementary school districts.

The proposal comes with many young children struggling to develop reading skills across the state. In the last school year, fewer than 4 in 10 Black and Latino students statewide scored proficient on the third grade English Language Arts, state test scores show.

Hochul’s office said the state’s new plan would gear school curriculum toward the so-called science of reading approach. The science of reading is a phonics-based approach, meaning that it emphasizes the sounds of letters in helping children learn to read.

Twenty-six states have passed laws since 2019 that either require or encourage schools and teacher prep programs to provide literacy instruction that emphasizes phonics, according to the Education Trust, a nonprofit.

Reading proficiently by the end of third grade is the top indicator of future success, according to the Education Trust, with students who do not reach it four times more likely to drop out of school than those who do.

“There’s too many people that don’t know how to read,” Hochul said at a news conference in Watervliet, N.Y. “We’re going to tackle this issue.”

Hochul’s office also outlined a $10 million state investment to train 20,000 teachers in science of reading instruction and broadening of public state and city universities’ credentialing programs in science of reading instruction.

The state education commissioner, Betty Rosa, said in a statement that “evidence-based literacy instruction methods” help teachers “provide a comprehensive approach that enhances literacy skills and equips learners.”

In May, Mayor Adams’ administration introduced its overhaul of reading education, a program that requires educators to use one of three reading programs. The shift, already implemented in about half the city’s school districts — mostly in Brooklyn and Queens — centers phonics in reading education.

New York City’s program is a signature policy for Adams, who was diagnosed with dyslexia in college, and his schools chancellor, David Banks.

Hochul announced the state program as she prepares for her State of the State address next Tuesday. The address, Hochul’s third as governor, figures to be packed with initiatives that will set the tone for her negotiations with lawmakers during this year’s legislative session in Albany.

On Tuesday, Hochul proposed a plan to broadly wipe out some New Yorkers’ out-of-pocket insurance co-payments for insulin, the ubiquitous but sometimes pricey diabetes treatment.