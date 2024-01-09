Gov. Hochul’s State of the State address centers on public safety, mental health, and affordability

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul on Tuesday trumpeted her agenda for the new year, outlining proposals aimed at improving post-pandemic mental health challenges, cracking down on retail thefts and illegal weed stores and addressing the state’s urgent affordability crisis.

Hochul, who was set to address lawmakers at 1 p.m. in her third annual State of the State address before lawmakers and other guests inside the Assembly chambers, has included in her agenda proposals to create new mental health courts and to launch a coordination team at the state Mental Health Office.

In a 181-page book of policy proposals released in conjunction with the speech, Hochul also detailed programs to zero in on retail theft with a new State Police squad, to empower the city to battle illegal cannabis shops, and to address affordability through added paid leave benefits and other measures.

The plans — some which she announced last week in a series of daily news conferences — come as New York works to turn back outmigration that has been blamed on housing shortages and a sky-high cost of living. In New York City, 50% of households lack sufficient pay to cover the cost of living, according to an April report published by the nonprofit United Way of New York City.

On housing, a closely watched issue, Hochul on Tuesday proposed a $500 million fund to support converting state facilities into as many as 15,000 homes, and new protections for low-income New Yorkers who use a housing voucher program known as Section 8. For now, she has shelved an ambitious plan to compel communities to build housing that met stiff suburban resistance last year.

Together, the new plans make up Hochul’s so-called State of the State agenda — a statement of principles and priorities to guide the governor as she releases a fleshed-out state budget proposal next week and engages in talks with lawmakers over the coming months.

“Working together, we will provide a better life to New Yorkers, with a commonsense agenda focused on fighting crime, fixing our mental health system, and protecting New Yorkers’ hard earned money,” Hochul wrote in a foreword to her book of proposals.

She nodded to a looming $4 billion projected budget deficit next year, adding that she “won’t spend money we don’t have.”

“Every state relied upon pandemic funds from Washington that have dried up, and it’s on us, as responsible adults, to make the hard yet necessary decisions to use taxpayer dollars creatively and responsibly,” Hochul wrote.

The agenda carries a series of proposals that are squarely focused on New York City.

They include a $7.5 billion plan to extend the Second Ave. Subway by three stops along 125th St. including a terminus at Broadway; a blueprint to build new pools with one potentially in the East River by the Brooklyn Bridge; and a ban on uncertified lithium-ion-powered e-bikes that have been blamed for ferocious fires in the five boroughs.

Hochul also took aim at maternal mortality challenges in city hospitals with a plan to bolster a statewide paid family leave program by including 40 hours of additional leave for mothers to pursue prenatal care.

She spent little time in her State of the State book addressing the state’s budgetary support for the city’s worsening migrant crisis. Hochul has previously pledged a nearly $2 billion state commitment to the city in the current budget, and has suggested she intends to supply at least $1 billion more in the next budget.

Mayor Adams, a close ally of the governor, has pushed the state for more help.

This story will be updated.

With Michael Gartland and Téa Kvetenadze

