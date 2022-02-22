Gov. Hogan hints at new state parks while touting $75M proposed investment in 2023

BOONSBORO — Gov. Larry Hogan visited Greenbrier State Park on Tuesday afternoon to tout a $75 million investment he's proposing for Maryland State Parks — and to tease the opening of new state parks in the spring.

As he spoke inside the Greenbrier visitor center, Hogan noted the park in eastern Washington County was in line to get $1.4 million in his proposed 2023 fiscal year budget.

Greenbrier is one of the most popular parks in the state, with more than 300,000 visitors each year, according to Hogan, which is why he dedicated the funds to make improvements to the state park's entrance, as well as stormwater management and landscape improvements.

The state park received funding from last year's budget for a dam rehabilitation project, which is meant to bring the state park's dam up to current safety standards, according to state officials.

Hogan also hinted at new state parks that would be coming to Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore. The new recreation areas are expected to be announced during the state's Maryland State Park Week — April 9 to April 16 — according to Jeannie Haddaway, secretary of natural resources for the state.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Marylanders were taking advantage of our parks in record numbers," Hogan said Tuesday at Greenbrier. "Last year, Maryland State Parks hosted over 19 million visitors and a survey showed that 93% of them rated their experience as excellent or above average."

Hogan's budget was proposed back in January and is pending approval by the General Assembly. The budget year starts in July.

In addition to $75 million investment, Hogan highlighted that his proposed budget includes an additional $30 million for the Natural Resources Development Fund and more than $37 million for critical maintenance projects.

Hogan has also dedicated $85 million for local parks and playgrounds infrastructure in his proposed budget.

"We have consistently dedicated more funding for the Maryland Park Service each year since I became governor," Hogan said. "And this year's budget includes a 20-year record investment."

Hogan added that the state's outdoor recreation economy creates more than 100,000 direct jobs and $14 billion in consumer spending.

Another park off the bucket list

Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford joined Hogan on Tuesday morning, knocking off Greenbrier and Gathland state parks from his state park bucket list.

"I began visiting (state parks) during our first term, but didn't really think in terms of visiting all of the state parks until our second term," Rutherford said. "As I knock (state parks) off, they add more."

The state currently has 75 parks.

"It's not just accomplishing something through the bucket list," Rutherford said. "It's also highlighting the natural beauty of our state … the natural beauty of our parks and encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors."

He stopped at nearby Gathland State Park before joining Hogan at Greenbrier. And although rain had started to pour down, Rutherford continued hiking through Greenbrier, knocking off park No. 61 on his to-visit list.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Md. Gov. Hogan announces $75 million investment in state parks