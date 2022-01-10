Gov. Hogan reintroduces, expands 'Re-fund the Police' initiative

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan used Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday to address his plan to reinvest in law enforcement in the state.

The governor announced his "Re-fund The Police" initiative last fall, with a price tag of $150 million. That price tag has increased to $500 million as lawmakers are to meet in Annapolis this week.

Hogan has been critical of the "Defund The Police" national movement since 2020 and has called it "a dangerous and radical idea."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan held a press conference Monday afternoon to talk about crime legislation, Covid-19, tax relief, environmental legislation and redistricting.

"It's like saying that you want to improve our schools by defunding education," Hogan said.

But the governor needs the Maryland General Assembly to see it through his perspective.

Crime and Punishment

Hogan announced that he will reintroduce crime legislation that he's tried to get passed for several years at the 2022 General Assembly, which begins Wednesday.

The Judicial Transparency Act and the Violent Firearms Offender Act passed through the state Senate but not the House of Delegates during the 2021 session. Both chambers were and still are controlled by Democrats.

The General Assembly called for more accountability of police officers, introducing the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. Despite Hogan's attempt to veto the bill, the House and Senate overrode the veto.

The bill, among other accountability measures, sets up new accountability boards and repeals the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights.

Hogan's Judicial Transparency Act would require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy to track and publish detailed information on the sentences handed down by judges for violent crimes.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act calls for a minimum sentence and fine for crimes involving firearms as well as limiting pretrial release for suspects who have been convicted of previous crimes and were incarcerated.

'There can be no more excuses and no more delays

Hogan pleaded with leaders and lawmakers Monday afternoon to "put politics aside and to work with us to finally pass these emergency crime bills."

"I think we are witnessing a mass exodus of police officers leaving law enforcement," Del. Brenda Thiam, R-Washington, said. "Because the pendulum swung far left. But we've got to bring that pendulum back to the middle so that we can keep police officers working in our communities."

USA Today Network reached out to several lawmakers from Washington County and the Eastern Shore, but did not receive immediate comment.

"As long as I am governor, we will not ever defund our police," Hogan said. "And we will continue to do everything we can to empower our law enforcement agencies with the support and resources that they need to finally get these violent criminals off the streets and behind bars."

The governor’s expanded three-year, Re-Fund The Police Initiative includes:

$220 million for salary increases and bonuses for law enforcement officers to help ensure more competitive compensation and to help with recruitment and retention, as well as police scholarship programs.

$137 million for a 50% increase in state police aid to local jurisdictions statewide.

$50 million for capital improvements for Maryland State Police barracks and a new tactical services building for the Special Operations Division.

$37 million to fund victim services providers.

$30 million in Neighborhood Safety Grants to support hardware upgrades, lighting, cameras, and increased security services for community organizations, business districts, and main streets.

