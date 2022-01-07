🌱 Gov. Hogan's COVID Actions + Be Kind To Emergency Personnel

Good morning, Catonsville! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's what's going on today in Catonsville.

First, today's weather:

Turning sunny; breezy, colder. High: 29 Low: 17.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Catonsville:

This week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a 30-day state of emergency to help the state address the latest COVID-19 surge. Governor Hogan announced several short-term actions at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting, including new authorizations and regulatory power over hospital operations and EMS workforce augmentation, and the mobilization of the National Guard. Additionally, all Maryland residents ages 5 to 12 are now eligible for a booster shot five months after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. (Maryland.gov) As Baltimore County's emergency services continue to be stretched thinner, County Executive Johnny Olszewski asks residents to show "kindness" toward personnel who are assisting at COVID-19 testing centers and medical facilities. "It was pretty staggering for me to hear some of the things our first responders and healthcare professionals are dealing with out there," said Olszewski, referring to an incident where a person waiting for COVID test results became so angry that security had to be called. In an effort to control crowds, the County will be opening an appointment-only mass testing site at White Marsh Mall and distributing over 100,000 at-home test kits next week at specified locations. (CBS Baltimore) Looking for some fun in Catonsville over the next few days? This weekend, bring the kids to enjoy a Colonial era-inspired Story Time and an animal tracking hike at Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum. Then, on Tuesday, log onto Baltimore County Public Library's virtual meet and greet with author Gordon Korman. (Catonsville Patch)

From our sponsor:

Today's Catonsville Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in Catonsville!

Story continues

Today in Catonsville:

From my notebook:

Baltimore County Senior Centers will be closed to in-person activities from Monday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 28. Where possible, all programs, activities, and center meetings will switch to virtual learning, according to Catonsville Senior Center Council. (Facebook)

A neighbor is looking for a mover or anyone with a truck to help bring a mattress and box spring from Owings Mills or Hanover to Catonsville. PM with your price on Nextdoor. (Nextdoor)

The Catonsville High School girls' and boys' varsity basketball teams will be playing two games in the next few days. Tonight's games are against the Lansdowne High School Vikingsand Monday night's games will see the Comets face off against the Loch Raven High School Raiders. (Catonsville Patch)

Loving the Catonsville Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

That's it for today! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Catonsville Patch