Gov. Hutchinson speaks at First National Bank of Fort Smith reception

Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and First National Bank of Fort Smith officials for a reception Thursday to recognize their 150th anniversary and an upcoming exhibit about their history.

The reception in the lobby of the bank highlighted the upcoming exhibit at the Fort Smith Museum of History. The exhibit that will open in mid-July and feature parts of the bank history, said Caroline Speir, museum executive director.

The bank was founded in 1872 as the National Bank of Western Arkansas and continues to grow with Fort Smith today.

Bank President Sam Sicard's family has been in the bank leadership for five generations.

The bank continues to support the community and job growth.

