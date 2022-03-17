Gov. Hutchinson speaks at First National Bank of Fort Smith reception

Alex Gladden
·1 min read

Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and First National Bank of Fort Smith officials for a reception Thursday to recognize their 150th anniversary and an upcoming exhibit about their history.

The reception in the lobby of the bank highlighted the upcoming exhibit at the Fort Smith Museum of History. The exhibit that will open in mid-July and feature parts of the bank history, said Caroline Speir, museum executive director.

The bank was founded in 1872 as the National Bank of Western Arkansas and continues to grow with Fort Smith today.

Bank President Sam Sicard's family has been in the bank leadership for five generations.

The bank continues to support the community and job growth.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Governor, mayor, speak at First National Bank of Fort Smith

Recommended Stories

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Sen. Rick Scott proposed cutting the IRS budget by half. The agency's commissioner said 'you might be better off and save more money by just shutting it down completely'

    "We got to make this system where we don't need a big IRS," Florida Republican Rick Scott told Insider in a brief interview.

  • US Treasury to allow Russia's $117 million bond payment to go through in dollars

    Correspondent bank JPMorgan reportedly received the Russian bond payment and made a credit to Citigroup, which is the paying agent.

  • 1 Stock Down 52% That Is a Screaming Buy

    This industry leader is down big time, and with everything going right for the business, the price looks very appealing.

  • Moscow stocks crash crushes financial dreams of Russians

    The Moscow stock exchange ended 2021 in fine form: a record number of companies were listing their shares, foreign money was flowing in and ordinary Russians were keen on investing.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    As you approach your golden years, these companies could deliver the stability and growth that you need.

  • Marubeni-owned aircraft lessor retrieves two Russian aircraft

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The U.S.-based aircraft leasing firm owned by Japan's Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd has recovered two of the 12 aircraft it has been leasing to Russian airlines, it said on Wednesday. Connecticut-based Aircastle Ltd company is one of multiple lessors scrambling to retrieve aircraft leased to Russian airlines before sanctions, imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, take effect on March 28. So far it has retrieved two of the aircraft, an Aircastle spokesperson said, adding it had leased aircraft to six Russian airlines as of February.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.

  • The Pension Is Dead — Is the 401(k) Next?

    If you're younger than 40 years old, you may not even know what a pension is. Also called defined benefit plans, pensions used to be the primary source of retirement funding for American workers....

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management. If you wish to skip George Soros’ biography, his early-stage investment career, and his investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund. George Soros […]

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • The Stock Market Has Been Jumping. Why One Strategist Says It Won’t Last.

    A decades-old pattern shows that stocks a healthy jump in April, then drop. A top market strategist is projecting a 7%, to 4,607 from just over 4,300 right now.

  • Did the Fed Just Give an All-Clear to the Stock Market?

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Wednesday, with only a brief hiccup in the hour surrounding the latest decision from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) powered higher by the greatest amount, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had large advances. It took some time for investors to parse through the impact of the Fed's latest decision.

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • The Fed got inflation badly wrong — and now it admits there’s no quick fix

    Higher prices of gas, groceries, new cars and mortgage rates got you down? Americans may have to get used to it. The rate of inflation might not return to pre-pandemic levels of less than 2% for at least another three years.

  • 'Over 2,000 markets of opportunity' en route for Spirit, Frontier following merger, CEO says

    Denver-based Frontier agreed to acquire Spirit in a deal that values the Miramar-based company at nearly $3 billion. They would create the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., resulting in "$500 million in synergies."

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates to help combat inflation

    The Federal Reserve Board announced plans to raise interest rates a quarter-point in the first hike since 2018. New York Times Dealbook editor Stephen Gandel and Kroll Institute global chief economist Megan Greene join CBS News' Lana Zak and Enrique Acevedo with their insights on the breaking news.

  • Ball in U.S. court on Russian Eurobond payments, Finance Minister says

    The economic cost of Russia's actions in Ukraine has been fully exposed as President Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teeters on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Speaking in an interview with RT Arabic, Siluanov said Russia had sent an order on Monday to a correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons, and that it was now up to authorities in the United States on whether to accept it. "The capability or incapability of meeting our obligations in foreign currency equivalent does not depend on us, we have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.