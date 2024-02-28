Who are Gov. Jeff Landry’s appointments to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Task Force?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced some of his appointments to the Sewerage and Water Board Task Force on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Landry signed an Executive Order that creates the Governor’s Task Force for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans on Feb. 27.

In the Executive Order, the Governor said that “the current operating status of the Sewerage and Water Board is not acceptable.” The task force will review the billing process, governing structure, management, and the organizational structure of the SWBNO.

New Orleans historian weighs in on the Great Migration and the beginning of a migration reversal

In addition to the Governor’s four members announced so far, the Department of Transportation, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will each name a task force member. The Executive Order calls for 14 members in all.

Governor’s Appointments:

Paul W. Rainwater (chair): Rainwater was the former chief of staff to Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and led the effort for Governor John Bel Edwards after the historic floods of 2016 to develop an appropriations strategy for federal response and develop long-term recovery plans.

Ryan R. Berger: Berger has served as a Trustee of both Vanderbilt University and Tulane University. He sits on the Board of Directors of French Quarter Festivals Inc, 18th Ward, NOCCA Foundation and WYES New Orleans.

Lynes R. “Poco” Sloss: Sloss is the co-founder and owner of Bellwether Technology Corp and currently serves on the Board of Directors at the SWBNO, under the Board of Liquidation—City Debt. He served as Rex’s King of Carnival in 2018.

William Vanderbrook: Vanderbrook is a certified public accountant, licensed to practice in the state of Louisiana.

DOTD:

Secretary Joe Donahue: Donahue is the head of the Department of Transportation.

CPRA:

Chairman of the CPRA, Gordon Dove : Dove was appointed chairman of the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority by Landry in January 2024.

DEQ:

Secretary Aurelia Giacometto: Giacometto was appointed the new head of Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality in January 2024.

Stay with WGNO for further updates.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.