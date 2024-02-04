Gov. Jeff Landry to visit Texas to discuss border control, immigration

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. Jeff Landry will be heading to the southern border this weekend for an in-person briefing on Texas border security efforts.

Landry will join Texas Governor Greg Abbott and several other Republican governors in response to President Joe Biden’s recent clash on Texas and open border policies to secure the border, according to a release.

Landry released the following statement in a video on Twitter for his support that Louisiana has in legal immigration and secure borders.

Lawsuit filed by voters over new congressional map

“We support legal, not illegal immigration,” said Landry. “We support secure and safe borders, not open border policies that allow criminals, human trafficking, and drugs to pour into this country. We stand with Governor Abbott and Texas in reminding the federal government that under our constitution, states are still sovereign, and we have the right to protect our citizens.”

According to a release, the governors in attendance will get a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.

The press conference will be taking place at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 4, at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.