Gov. Jeff Landry visits Eagle Pass amid immigration battle

(KLFY)– Gov. Jeff Landry met up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and 12 other governors at the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas Sunday.

The group got a briefing on Operation Lone Star and held a press conference at Shelby Park.

“What we saw and learned today makes one thing very clear: the Biden Administration has completely abdicated its responsibility to enforce the immigration laws on the books. Our open borders allow drugs and human trafficking to flow into our communities, putting our entire country at risk,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “When in trouble, our neighbors in Texas have always opened their arms to us. Now it’s time we return the favor. I look forward to working with our legislative leadership to find a way to send our National Guard troops to the southern border to support Texas. The rule of law must be enforced.”

Landry is wading further into a raging political battle between Texas republicans and President Joe Biden over the federal government’s handling of an immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

