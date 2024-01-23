Gov. Jeff Laundry sings new Congressional maps into law. State representative Pat Moore shares her thoughts
Beijing has quietly pulled the proposed curbs on the video game industry from the official website, weeks after the draft guidelines wiped tens of billions of dollars off the market value of local titans. The link to the draft rules was no longer accessible as of this morning, as first reported by Reuters. The move follows Beijing also removing a key official – the head of the publication bureau of Communist Party's Propaganda Department – over the handling of the release of the draft rules, which caught investors and gaming giants by surprise.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has provided more details about how its official X account was compromised earlier this month.
Politicians are desperately trying to figure out how to appease working-class voters. Let us know if they're getting it right by taking our survey.
Riot Games announced that it is eliminating 530 roles globally, which make up about 11 percent of its workforce.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Nvidia is the AI chip leader, but rivals like Intel, AMD, and others are coming for its crown.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
The stories you need to start your day: Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 preview and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
It would work across nearby devices from within the app.
In today's edition: Recapping the divisional round, VanDerveer passes Krzyzewski, Nick Dunlap makes golf history, top plays of the weekend, and more.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
NASA has shared a high-resolution image of the asteroid Bennu sample inside the Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which remained closed because of stuck fasteners until last week. The mission obtained an abundance of material.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.