Gov. Jim Justice appoints new member to the state House of Delegates

Jan. 30—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he had appointed a new McDowell County delegate to serve the remainder of another delegate's term in office.

Justice appointed Stephen "David" Green to the West Virginia House of Delegates 36th District, which serves McDowell County, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Green is filling the vacancy created by Anita Hall's resignation.

The statement from the governor's office didn't indicate when Hall resigned from the House of Delegates seat.

Green will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which is the 2024 session of the state Legisture, along with any special sessions that are called.

Green, a Concord University graduate, is an independent insurance agent, and his agency operates three brick-and-mortar locations with 10 employees, according to the governor's office.

Green has filed in the May primary to run for the full four-year term of the 36th district seat as a Republican.

S.P. "Pat" McKinney also has filed as a Republican for the 36th District seat. No Democrats filed in the race, which means the contest will likely be determined in the May primary.

Hall defeated Democrat Ed Evans of Welch in 2022 in the 36th District House race.

Hall was a part of the 2022 red wave in West Virginia where Republicans saw significant gains in both the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

