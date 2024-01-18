Gov. John Carney's annual State of the State speech postponed due to 'illness'

Governor John Carney delivers the State of the State address in the House or Senate chamber of Legislative Hall in Dover, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Carney postponed his 2024 address Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, due to illness.

Delaware Gov. John Carney's State of the State address has been postponed.

The Democrat was set to give his last State of the State address Thursday afternoon as he leaves office at the end of 2024 due to term limits, but his office said Thursday that Carney was ill and had to postpone the speech.

The governor's office said in a news release that Carney "has a fever and mild symptoms, but is in good spirits."

The address will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.

