Gov. Josh Shapiro to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday

Gov. Josh Shapiro will be in Pittsburgh Wednesday to roll out what he’s calling Pennsylvania’s first statewide economic development plan in two decades.

This will be part of a multi-stop tour. He and other members of his administration will visit Carnegie Mellon.

In a Tuesday stop in the Lehigh Valley, Shapiro outlined five core goals: Invest in economic growth, speed up processing times for things like business licenses, invest in workers including apprenticeships and internships, innovate to win by helping fund start-ups and invest in communities.

He also addressed five main sectors: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing and robotics and tech.

This is part of a 10-year strategy. Gov. Shapiro will present his budget in Harrisburg on February 6th.

