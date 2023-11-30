Gov. Justice appoints new judge to the Family Circuit Court serving Mercer and McDowell Counties

Nov. 30—A new judge had been appointed to the family court system in two southern West Virginia counties.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Angela Walters to the 12th Family Circuit Court serving Mercer and McDowell counties.

Walters is the Assistant Attorney General, Health and Human Resource Division in Princeton, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Walters graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 1994.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

