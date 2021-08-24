Gov. Kathy Hochul sworn in, Afghanistan airlift deadline, Pfizer approval: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of 5 Things: President Joe Biden has considered extending the deadline to leave Afghanistan. But the Taliban are holding him to the August 31 cut-off. Plus, Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over in New York, the FDA has officially approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use, the Tokyo Paralympics begin and pumpkin spice hits Starbucks menus.

Good morning, I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things You Need To Know Tuesday, the 24th of August, 2021. Today, the Taliban threatens action if the US doesn't meet next week's deadline to leave the country. Plus there's a new governor in New York. And more,

Here are some of the top headlines.

The US Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6th during the insurrection has been cleared. An internal review found the action may have saved the lives of lawmakers and staffers who had barricaded themselves inside the building. Israeli war planes hit targets in Gaza overnight, drawing machine gunfire from Hamas. The Israeli military also killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes. It's the heaviest cross border fighting since May. And Hawaii Governor David Ige is telling tourists not to visit the state through October. The announcement comes during a COVID-19 surge there though no actual restrictions have been tightened.

The US military had its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan on Monday. After the Taliban takeover earlier this month, 28 US military flights brought more than 10,000 people out of the country over 24 hours that ended Monday morning. They then brought out another 6,600 over the next 12 hours. President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan said the faster pace of evacuations from previous days was partially because of coordinating with Taliban commanders to get evacuees into the Kabul airport.

We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis, through both political and security channels. I'm not going to get into the details of those discussions here to protect those discussions, which are covering a wide range of issues. We are also consulting closely with our allies and partners on the issue of the evacuation and its progress. In fact, the President just got off the phone with the British Prime Minister a short time ago. We are taking this day by day. We believe we are making enormous progress. We are engaging with the Taliban, consulting with the Taliban on every aspect of what's happening in Kabul right now, on what's happening at the airport, on how we need to ensure that there is facilitated passage to the airport for American citizens, SIVs, third country nationals and so forth. We'll continue those conversations with them. Ultimately it will be the President's decision how this proceeds. No one else's.

The latest count was more than twice the 3,900 people flown on US military planes in the previous 24 hours. The increase comes after a week of obstacles and violence on the airport's perimeter and horrifying scenes last week, when several Afghans died clinging to the outside of a US military plane, as it took off. The Pentagon said Monday that more than 200 planes are involved with evacuation efforts out of the country. And that arriving planes spend less than an hour on the tarmac in Kabul, before loading and taking off again. Stephen Lyons, the head of the Us Transportation Command in charge of the military aircraft doing the Afghan airlift said at least three babies have been born on board evacuation planes. Afghan evacuees are also beginning to arrive in the United States. Four military bases are temporarily housing arrivals. They continue to arrive at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington on Monday. Many carried, only a small bag of belongings. Some had nothing at all, leaving their lives behind halfway around the world. Evacuees are also flying to other parts of the globe as part of other countries and missions evacuation efforts.

The Kabul airlift gums after the Taliban quickly took over almost all of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks, mostly without a fight. The US has said it will take its troops out of the country by August 31st. But that date is now only a week away. And President Joe Biden said Sunday that he would not rule out extending the evacuation past next Tuesday. Advocates around the world have encouraged the US to do so to get as many Afghans out of the country who might be at risk under Taliban rule. But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday that August 31st is a red line. He said that extending an American presence in the country past that date would provoke a reaction. Since August 14, the US has evacuated or help the evacuation of some 37,000 people. The airport remains chaotic and another firefight broke out there on Monday. An Afghan died after exchanging gunfire with unidentified men.

There's a new governor of New York. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the state's 57th Governor on Tuesday. She also makes history as the first woman in the job. Hochul had a brief swearing in ceremony before a full ceremony coming up on Tuesday. She replaces Andrew Cuomo who resigned during a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul told New Yorkers during a press conference earlier this month about what she expects from her work environment.

I think it's very clear that the Governor and I have not been close physically or otherwise in terms of much time. And so I've been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the State Capitol. But that is what has been reported. And I'm going to stand right here at the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment.

Cuomo gave his farewell address on Monday, three weeks after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James's office found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women while in office, including 9 current or former state employees. Cuomo has repeatedly argued the investigation was politically motivated and revisited that point during his final address.

When government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system and that doesn't serve women and it doesn't serve men or society. Now there are moments in life that test our character, that ask us, are we the person we believe we are? Or are we the person we try to be at our best? You know me. I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight this because it is unfair and unjust in my mind. But you also know that I love New York and I serve you.

Cuomo made the case even as he himself authorized James's investigation. For her part, Hochul will have her ceremonial swearing in at 10:00 AM Eastern time followed by an inaugural address at 3:00 PM. She's a Democrat originally from Buffalo and will be an office for the remainder of Cuomo's term, which runs through 2022.

The FDA has officially given full approval for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individual 16 years of age and older. This is a pivotal moment for our country in the fight against the pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA's rigorous scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be confident that this vaccine meets the FDA's gold standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that we require for an approved product. While today's approval includes people, ages 16 and older, the vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for individuals 12 through 15 years of age, and to provide a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals.

That's acting FDA Commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock. The move could open the door for more employers to require their workers get vaccinated against the virus. After the announcement, President Joe Biden urged private companies to require vaccination. He already did the same for federal employees last month. Some companies have required vaccinations already, but many others were holding off waiting for full approval instead of the emergency use authorization that vaccines have so far been administered under in the US. With new requirements and the Delta variant spreading throughout the country, vaccinations have ramped up in recent weeks. In the last 7 days, 6 million shots were administered around the country a month and a half high. And many lagging states, particularly in the Deep South have seen rising rates. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still available under emergency use authorization. Moderna filed its requests for full approval after Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson is expected to do the same in the coming months. 60.8% of the country is now at least partially vaccinated with 51.5% fully vaccinated.

Eyes in the sports world again, shift attention back to Tokyo on Tuesday for the start of the Paralympic Games. And just like the Olympics, which wrapped up there earlier this month, there are restrictions because of the pandemic. But some fans will be in attendance as Japan is letting some students watch competitions. This year more than 4,000 athletes representing at least 134 countries will compete in 540 different events. That includes 240 athletes representing the United States. One of them swimmer, Anastasia Pagonis. She had to relearn how to swim after losing her eyesight. Coach, Marc Danin helped her along as told in this episode of Sports [inaudible 00:10:41].

He was the only coach that would take me on and that, like wanted to train the blind girl and had faith in me. And he taught me how to swim all over again when I lost my vision, which was amazing. And I'm so thankful for him.

Didn't really know what I was getting myself into. I thought I was just going to have some good karma and try something nice.

He actually put blackout goggles on himself and tried to swim the way that I swim.

I hit my hand. I hit my head.

I have people tapping me on each side of the wall. So I have this pole with a pool noodle on the end of it. And I just get a little boop on the top of the head and I take my stroke and I flip.

For more on the Paralympics, head to USA Today Sports.

Pumpkin spice is back. Starbucks is bringing back its seasonal pumpkin spice latte on Tuesday. The drink is associated with the fall season. And even though it's still August for some, the so-called PSL marks the end of summer. This year, it's also back a day earlier than in 2020, though it got a later start than competitor Dunkin' which launched its seasonal menu last week. Both Starbucks and Dunkin' are returning pumpkin flavors in other drinks and menu items as well, including pumpkin cream cold brews.

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. You can find us wherever you get your pods, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Thanks to Shannon Green and Claire Thornton for their great work on the show. 5 Things is part of the USA Today Network.

