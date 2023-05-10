Gov. Katie Hobbs hails Legislature's passage of a 'bipartisan' budget. Who is she kidding?

Arizona Sens. Eva Burch (second from left), Juan Mendez (center), Priya Sundareshan (second from right), and Rep. Nancy Gutierrez (right), attend a press conference protesting the lack of limits on Arizona's universal voucher program at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on May 9, 2023.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Legislature passed a budget.

A majority of Democrats, with a figurative gun to their heads, joined with every Republican to approve a $17.8 billion spending plan negotiated by Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican legislative leaders.

“Today we showed Arizonans we can reach across the aisle, compromise and make government work,” Hobbs said, in gushing over the “historic” nature of the bill, which includes $150 million for affordable housing, $60 million to help the homeless and an expansion of government-funded health care for children.

It was a triumph all right, if you don’t mind selling out the million or so kids who attend Arizona’s public schools and your own Democratic allies.

Hobbs helped the GOP protect universal vouchers

On Tuesday morning, Democratic legislative leaders panned the deal, and all but one Democrat voted no in committee, incredulous that Hobbs would agree to a budget that didn’t slow down the runaway school voucher program that she has said “will likely bankrupt” the state.

Already the universal voucher program that was supposed to cost the state $33 million this year has ballooned to nearly 10 times that, with more to come as even wealthy parents whose children already attend pricey private schools can score a $10,000 state subsidy to help pay their private school tuition.

Hobbs, in her State of the State speech, called for a repeal of the universal voucher program but the more likely prospect was a spending cap, to ensure it doesn’t suck the lifeblood out of the public schools that the vast majority of Arizona children attend.

Instead, she negotiated a budget that protects the Republicans’ signature universal voucher program.

Instead of standing tough and insisting on a budget that could draw legitimate bipartisan support, she teamed up with Republicans and steamrolled her own stunned allies.

Both Democratic legislators and public school supporters were blindsided on Monday when Hobbs and the Republicans released their budget.

Democratic lawmakers, naturally, were upset

“No responsible lawmaker from either party should be willing to bankrupt our state, neglect the homeless, let our rural areas run out of water and fail to raise teacher salaries or even keep public school funding on pace with inflation in order to give wealthy families in the richest ZIP codes a government subsidy to reduce their children’s private school tuition,” Senate Minority Leader Mitzl Epstein and House Minority Leader Andrés Cano said on Tuesday.

The response from the Governor’s Office was to call them a bunch of “bickering politicians”.

“We believe everybody, regardless of party, can support these critical policies that will directly help everyday Arizonans and call on members of the Legislature to join together and pass this budget,” Hobbs’ spokesman, Christian Slater, said in a statement to The Arizona Republic.

“Arizonans want elected officials to be practical leaders, not bickering politicians.”

'Complete abdication': Why Democrats object to Hobbs' budget plan

Republicans, meanwhile, loaded the budget onto a bullet train, threatening to kill $426 million in Democratic priorities if they didn’t hop aboard while Hobbs reportedly worked the phones, twisting arms.

Overnight, Epstein and a fair number of Democrats reluctantly voted yes, giving Hobbs her “bipartisan budget.”

“Pretty much,” Epstein said, when asked by The Arizona Republic’s Mary Jo Pitzl whether she felt forced to vote yes.

Who knew the divide would be among Democrats?

Republicans were ecstatic.

They won a $260 million one-time tax rebate, sidestepped pressure to allow a public vote on a Maricopa County transportation plan, and most importantly, they protected their school voucher program.

In the end, only five of the Senate’s 14 Democrats voted no.

“Whoo! That sounds like a success to me,” Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, taunted, as the budget bill passed, 25-5, en route to the House where it passed 43-16.

It is indeed, an accomplishment and a rather historic one at that.

Everybody knew this year was going to be tough given the deep divisions at the state Capitol.

I just didn’t realize the divide would be between a Democratic governor and her own Democratic caucus.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gov. Katie Hobbs thinks budget is 'bipartisan.' Who's she kidding?