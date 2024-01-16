Gov. Katie Hobbs has new plan to increase pay for Arizona schools, educators. Here are the details

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday released her plan to renew for another decade a key measure that funds public schools, adding earmarks requiring money be spent on educator and support staff pay as well as school safety and security projects.

Hobbs proposes increasing the current draw from State Land Trust revenues from 6.9% to 8.9%. She wants a dedicated split of those funds in line with priorities announced last week in her State of the State address to fund education, teacher and support staff raises and school safety.

Under the Democratic governor's plan, 2.5% would be general education funding, 4.4% would fund educator compensation, 1.5% would be earmarked for raises for support staff, and one-half percent would be for capital projects to increase safety and security.

According to estimates released by Hobbs' office, that would work out to an average of:

$257 million annually for general school funding

$347 million annually for educator compensation for teachers and licensed support professionals, like counselors

$118 million annually for compensation of support staff, like bus drivers

$39 million annually for school capital projects

"We can increase compensation for educators and make schools safer for our kids, all without raising taxes onArizonans," Hobbs said in a statement. "Or we can let billions of dollars accrue in a bank account and do nothing to address our immediate needs. The choice is clear."

But Republican lawmakers that Hobbs needs to get her plan before voters don't want to "do nothing." GOP leaders in the Legislature last year proposed their own plan to extend what is called Proposition 123, also dedicating money to teacher salaries to bring the state's educators out of the basement of national rankings of teacher pay.

State Sen. Christine Marsh, a Phoenix Democrat and a teacher in Scottsdale, will sponsor Hobbs proposal, according to the Governor's Office. Proposition 123 was first approved by voters in 2016 and expires in 2025, putting lawmakers on a deadline to agree upon an extension plan to continue funding schools.

What could change in 2024: How does Arizona land trust help pay for schools?

Hobbs doesn't have any official role in extending Proposition 123. Lawmakers can refer it to Arizona voters this year by majority vote and don't need her signature, but if history repeats itself, the governor's backing may be crucial to getting the public to sign off.

Proposition 123 was pitched by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, as a way out of a lengthy lawsuit over public education funding. It was not an easy sell to Arizonans in 2016. Ducey lent considerable political muscle to get the measure passed, as did public school advocacy groups. Even then, the proposition won a skinny 51% majority when it went to voters in a special election.

Hobbs has the added complication of divided government, which could mean an agreement to renew the plan will be fraught with political fights between the Democratic governor and Republican majority Legislature. Republican lawmakers' initial reactions to the broad strokes of Hobbs' proposal were mixed, with some in support of funding other school employees and others saying it wasn't necessary.

Hobbs' proposal also includes increasing the number of lawmakers who must vote to stop the increased spending amount in the case of an economic downturn, from a simple majority to a two-thirds vote. That change would make it harder for political whims to impact education spending, given how evenly divided the Legislature is. Christian Slater, Hobbs' spokesperson, said school districts would be able to determine the details about how educators and support staff are compensated and how much, should Hobbs' proposal pass.

Arizona has about 9 million acres of state trust land, and any proceeds from sales of those acres benefit the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund. Unlike the state's broad financial picture and a forecast deficit of $1.7 billion, that land trust fund account was at an all-time high late last year in part due to investments, according to Republican state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Those proceeds benefit 13 beneficiaries, foremost of which is public education but others include universities, state facilities like prisons, the Arizona State Hospital and School for the Deaf and the Blind. In 2016, the proposition approved by voters increased the share of those revenues that the state could spend from 2.5% to 6.9%. K-12 schools have gotten roughly $350 million a year in recent years as a result.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

