Gov. Katie Hobbs puts focus on Arizona tribes at start of 2nd year

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday put a new mark on a gubernatorial tradition, delivering a revised version of her State of the State speech to tribal leaders for what her office said was the first time in Arizona history.

The speech to the Inter Tribal Association of Arizona opened a day in which the state’s 22 tribes took center stage at the state Capitol. About an hour after Hobbs gave her speech Wednesday morning, a panel of eight state lawmakers unanimously recommended the Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations — the main conduit between state government and tribes — be continued for four years.

State agencies, including the tribal relations office, operate with the approval of state lawmakers under the state's sunset review process. That process was often routine and saw agencies approved for eight years at a time, but several agencies have recently received recommendations for shorter renewals, including the Department of Child Safety last week.

Hobbs said later her office would advocate for the Legislature to renew the Office on Tribal Relations for 10 years. Bills that extend agencies must be approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor.

"I think four-year continuations for any state agency are a waste of resources," Hobbs said, noting that the review process includes an audit review and multiple legislative hearings. "That wasn't really how the system was set up to be. Legislators use these to carry out their political agendas, and it just interferes with government continuation."

Rep. Mae Peshlakai, a Democrat from Cameron on the Navajo Nation, said she would introduce a bill to do a decade-long extension. Meanwhile, she voted in favor of the four-year recommendation during the initial meeting of the House of Representatives' Government Committee on Wednesday.

"I think four years is not enough," Peshlakai said. Rep. Tim Dunn, a Yuma Republican who is chair of the committee, said the four-year recommendation was just a way to "start slow," and that the lifespan of the office could be extended once a bill works its way through the Legislature.

The Governor's Office on Tribal Relations was initially created by the Legislature in 1953 as the Commission of Indian Affairs. Hobbs named Jason Chavez, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, as her tribal affairs director last year.

Arizona State of the State recap: Gov. Hobbs outlines priorities as Legislature convenes

Chavez was by Hobbs' side Wednesday as she delivered the revamped version of her State of the State address to the gathered tribal leaders at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.

She gave an original version of the address, an outline of policy priorities, to lawmakers on Monday. Following a tradition set by past Arizona governors, in recent days Hobbs has delivered amended versions of the speech to local business and government groups in Mesa and Avondale.

To the tribal leaders, Hobbs cut portions of her original speech that lambasted federal officials for inaction at the border. The governor instead touted the addition of new staff to the Office on Tribal Relations, work to expand broadband internet access, and her action to cut off sober living homes that prey on Native American communities while defrauding state healthcare programs. Hobbs reaffirmed her administration’s priority to give tribes more access.

"I've also had the honor and opportunity to welcome many of you to the 9th Floor," Hobbs said, referencing her office's location atop the state government executive office building in Phoenix.

"You have my word," she said. "For as long as I am governor, you will always be welcome on the 9th Floor."

Hobbs' tailored speech was well taken by tribal leaders. Martin Harvier, president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, said Hobbs' speech was an important signal "to know that state officials, especially the highest ranking officer, has a concern of what's going on in Indian country."

"That's very important to us as tribal leaders, that she's here," Harvier said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers an amended version of her State of the State speech to the Inter Tribal Association of Arizona on Jan. 10, 2024, the first time a governor has done so, according to her office and event leaders.

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses AZ tribes in tweak to gubernatorial tradition