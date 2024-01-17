Gov. Katie Hobbs said she'd protect Arizona water, then slashed funding to do it

Gov. Katie Hobbs would slash funding for water infrastructure in her budget.

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget undercuts Arizona’s commitment to its own water future.

In 2022, the state committed to investing $1 billion in the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) over the course of three years. The last third of that commitment is supposed to come this fiscal year.

But rather than funding WIFA as promised, the proposed budget decreases a promised $333 million to less than $100 million over three years.

(And keep in mind, these proposed cuts come on the backs of a fiscal year 2024 budget that diverted $143 million of the promised $333 million for “other water projects,” none of which furthered WIFA’s water augmentation mission.)

Hobbs said she'd be innovative on water

Failing to uphold the state’s $1 billion commitment to the long-term water augmentation fund is a direct contradiction of the priorities that Governor Hobbs has publicly expressed.

During her State of the State address, the governor expressed her desire for Arizona to be forward-thinking when it comes to water. In her words, responding to drought will require “expanding public-private partnerships, increasing conservation (and) exploring new technologies.”

Elsewhere, including in the executive budget document itself, she has stated that she “will protect our water supplies in both urban and rural Arizona … to find the solutions we need to ensure our water future is secure for generations.”

Why, then, does the governor’s budget propose to slash funding to the agency dedicated to that very mission?

WIFA is growing Arizona's water portfolio

WIFA is serious about growing Arizona’s portfolio of renewable, reliable, sustainable water supplies.

Over the past year, we have set in motion a path toward identifying, vetting and selecting a portfolio of water projects that will increase the amount of reliable, renewable water in Arizona.

This summer, we hired a well-respected engineering firm to serve as our consultants and have worked closely with them to begin the process of crafting a professional, competitive and transparent project selection process.

Arizona has not set aside: Full $1 billion for water - yet

In the fall, we undertook a targeted needs assessment to get a clear picture of the needs of Arizona water users and providers.

We issued a public request for information regarding water augmentation opportunities and received 28 unique responses. We have spent the last two months evaluating them and holding one-on-one meetings with respondents.

WIFA is poised to make critical decisions about our long-term water augmentation project solicitation as early as this spring.

Don't sacrifice innovative water investments

Now is not the time to put a roadblock in our progress.

Water thought leaders on both sides of the aisle agree that Arizona would be in a very different economic position today were it not for the foresight and innovation that has characterized water planning and management in our state. Investments in critical — albeit expensive — infrastructure were necessary to ensure the state has ample, reliable, renewable water supplies.

Drastic budget cuts in a year where projected budget deficits are as large as $835 million in this fiscal year are not necessarily unexpected. Prioritizing spending in a deficit year is difficult, certainly.

But trying to make it easier by sacrificing innovative investments in our water future is not a responsible solution. Funding for WIFA’s long-term water augmentation mission should — and still can be — the next in a long line of water planning investments that enable Arizona to thrive.

Chuck Podolak is director of the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona. On X, formerly Twitter: @ArizonaWIFA.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gov. Katie Hobbs says water is important, than slashes its funding