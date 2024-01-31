Gov. Katie Hobbs' school voucher reforms are not as reasonable as they seem

Gov. Katie Hobbs rolled out a new set of proposed regulations to Arizona’s growing Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, presenting them as reasonable regulations simply designed to make the program work better.

Closer inspection shows, however, that they are designed to make it worse.

None of this should be surprising. Gov. Hobbs ran on a platform of trying to eliminate school vouchers.

Given the makeup of the Arizona Legislature, she was unable to do so. Undeterred, she is simply grabbing the nearest weapon at hand to wield against ESA and the tens of thousands of families who are happily taking part in it.

ESA rules won't improve special education

Start with special education.

From the governor’s fact sheet, the new regulations would “require private schools to provide accommodations and services in accordance with an ESA student’s Individualized Learning Plan or Section 504 Plan.”

Let’s remember that many of the students participating in ESAs are doing so because the needs identified in their Individualized Learning Plan or Section 504 Plan (which both spell out a student’s learning needs and the steps that a school will take to address them) were not being met in their public school.

If they were, the students wouldn’t want to leave.

ILPs and 504 Plans are not some ironclad guarantee that a student will receive the services that he or she needs. Far from it.

Another view: Lawmakers are wrong about ESAs

What’s more, requiring such compliance would bring in all of the much-derided bureaucracy and paper pushing that have frustrated special education teachers and families alike.

It would dramatically increase the compliance burdens and potentially the legal exposure of small private schools and learning environments — with zero evidence that it would improve the education that any of those children receive.

Pruchase approval would create red tape

The regulations also want to “require manual approval of purchases over $500 to ensure purchases are utilized for an academic purpose.”

Again, seems reasonable, until you realize that tens of thousands of students participate in the program. Requiring a human to approve these purchases would:

gum up the approval process.

require hiring dozens of unnecessary bureaucrats.

slow the pace of adoption.

keep both families and providers in limbo while they await approval.

It is even more unreasonable when paired with the fact that there has been miniscule evidence of misspending.

100-day rule is basically an exit tax

The regulations also want to bring back an old requirement that students participating in the program “must have attended a public school for 100 days at any point in their education prior to becoming eligible for the ESA voucher program.”

Would that be to ensure that students are enrolled in a public school long enough to guarantee districts get funding for the students for the year before they leave, treating this as basically an exit tax for the traditional public school system?

There are middle class families scrimping and saving to send their children to private school. It would be nonsensical to force them to pull their child out of the school to enroll them in public school, only to reenroll them in the private school 100 school days later.

With the massive legislative success of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts over the past three years, it is clear that opponents are using new tactics to slow down or choke momentum.

It is essential that we rebut them. They must not succeed.

Michael McShane is director of national research at EdChoice, a nonprofit advancing educational freedom and choice for all students. Reach him at mcshane@edchoice.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ESA program would be hobbled by Gov. Hobbs' 'reasonable' rules